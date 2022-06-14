Honest Liberals Know Trump Is Innocent and the J6 Hearings Are a Sham

Any objective person can see that the Democrats are merely exploiting the Capitol riot with primetime hearings in an effort to distract the public from the nation’s economic woes.

This isn’t subjective interpretation — they’ve admitted to this.

“When these hearings are over, voters will know how irresponsibly complicit Republicans were in attempting to toss out their vote and just how far Republicans will go to gain power for themselves,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the DCCC, said earlier this month.

The New York Times didn’t even bother pretending that there was any selfless motive behind them either. “With their control of Congress hanging in the balance, Democrats plan to use made-for-television moments and a carefully choreographed rollout of revelations over the course of six hearings…to persuade voters that the coming midterm elections are a chance to hold Republicans accountable for it,” they reported.

Related: J6 Committee Members Claim They Have Evidence of Incitement. They Don’t. Here’s How We Know.

The hearings haven’t exactly worked out as the Democrats have hoped, despite the fact that they’ve stacked the deck against Trump with a blatantly partisan committee.

And some on their side are even calling them out for it.

“Pelosi’s decision to shred the long tradition on balanced committees was a signature muscle play,” said liberal law professor Jonathan Turley on Twitter. “The Jan. 6 Committee was stripped of any pretense. It was as subtle as her ripping up President Trump’s State of the Union speech on the House floor. The Committee can now deliver precisely what Pelosi demands: politics unburdened by process. The shame is that it could have been so much more if the committee were balanced and allowed a broader scope of inquiry.”

Turley isn’t the only liberal calling out the Democrats for their sham J6 committee. During an appearance on Sean Spicer’s show on Newsmax, liberal professor Alan Dershowitz used an analogy to explain how unethical the committee is.

“I’m wearing my [Boston] Celtics shirt today,” he began. “Not only in preparation for the great match-up tonight, but to make an analogy. It’s as if the [Golden State] Warriors came out yesterday [in the NBA Finals] and started shooting toward the basket, but the Celtics were kept off the court, and all we saw was one team scoring one after the other, missing a few layups, missing a few jump-shots, but no defense, no stealing of the mall, no rebounds. That’s what we saw last night.”

It was a spot-on analogy of how Democrats have conducted these hearings. The committee was hand-picked by Pelosi, with the only Republicans being the anti-Trump Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

“It was not a fair proceeding,” Dershowitz continued. “And even if you say it was one-sided, it was unethical. Why was it unethical? Take for example President Trump’s speech on January 6th. I opposed that speech. I didn’t think it was done well. I didn’t think he should have done it. But he said at the end of the speech he wanted people to show their voices patriotically and peacefully. They doctored the tape! They edited those words out.”

The Democrats have been trying to thwart Trump ever since he first announced his candidacy for president. They spent years trying to pin Russian collusion on him when they knew it was a hoax. The charade continued with two bogus impeachments and now the J6 Committee. These people are fueled by their hatred of Trump and will not stop.

At least there are a few honest liberals who are willing to call them out.