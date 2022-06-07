J6 Committee Members Claim They Have Evidence of Incitement. They Don’t. Here’s How We Know.

The radical left has been falsely accusing Trump of inciting the Capitol riot for over a year now, and their upcoming televised hearings later this week prove that their main objective is to keep the riot in people’s minds even though Americans have long since moved on.

But the Democrats and RINOs on the committee are still hoping they can exploit the riot and get people to blame Trump and the Republicans. In the year the committee has been active, they’ve failed to produce any evidence of Trump’s culpability in the riot, but that’s not stopping them from claiming otherwise. In fact, one committee member is even saying they “found evidence” of incitement.

“The select committee has found evidence about a lot more than incitement here, and we’re gonna be laying out the evidence about all of the actors who were pivotal to what took place on Jan. 6,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told the Washington Post.

Raskin claims the partisan committee has evidence of “concerted planning and premeditated activity” and that the forthcoming hearings will “tell the story of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of power.”

Yawwwwwn…

The left has a tendency to claim to have (or have seen) evidence of something when they have not. Remember how Adam Schiff claimed he saw evidence of Trump/Russia collusion? But, aside from that, the January 6 Committee has a credibility problem that cannot be ignored here. First of all, various text messages released by the committee have actually exonerated Trump, but have been falsely characterized as incriminating. In fact, they even doctored text messages to make them look incriminating when they weren’t.

Further, Raskin seemed a little less confident about Trump’s role. When he was asked if Trump was involved in the so-called, conspiracy, he was curiously less absolute. “I think that Donald Trump and the White House were at the center of these events,” he said. “That’s the only way really of making sense of them all.”

Related: Democrats Admit the True Purpose of J6 Hearings

Then Raskin added that “people are going to have to make judgments themselves about the relative role that different people played.”

Gee, this sounds like the absolute opposite of the narrative we’ve been hearing from the committee since its inception: that there was a conspiracy to overthrow the government and Trump was behind it all. Raskin has essentially admitted they have nothing on Trump, and that the committee is basically crossing its fingers, hoping that people will just blame him for it anyway.

Raskin clearly shows no confidence that the committee can prove Trump incited the riot or was in any way involved in a conspiracy. Which just goes to show you this whole thing is political theatre.