FLASHBACK: Rush Limbaugh Predicted Democrats Would Indict Trump

In the wake of the latest indictment of President Trump by the Biden administration, I found myself thinking, “Man, I’d love to hear what Rush Limbaugh would say about this.”

On Tuesday, Trump was indicted by the Biden administration on four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Experts have panned the indictment for being extremely weak. Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz believes that the new indictment is unlikely to hold up in court. Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett dismissed the indictment as an “amateurish joke,” and pointed out that Democrats had done similar things in the past without facing criminal charges, emphasizing that it is not a crime to claim an election was stolen.

What would Rush have said? Well, we don’t really have to wonder. In one of his last episodes before his death, Limbaugh predicted that Democrats would attempt to prevent Trump from becoming president again by indicting him.

“I know they desperately want Trump gone and I know that they desperately want it codified that Trump cannot run again because make no mistake, they remain scared to death of you and they remain scared to death of Trump, Trump — 75 million, 80 million votes — and I’m going to tell you, you’re not going anywhere,” Limbaugh told his listeners. “Even if Trump does, you’re not. They can’t separate you from Trump, and more importantly, they can’t separate you from the ideas. They can’t separate you from MAGA. They can’t separate you from Make America Great Again, which I think remains one of our big campaign strengths going forward.”

Limbaugh added, “They believe that they can, they can destroy this bond that exists between you and Trump if they somehow make Trump look bad. Make Trump look like a reprobate, embarrass you about Trump. They can’t do it because you came before Trump.”

He was right. Democrats tried and failed with impeachment, and they knew that Trump wasn’t going to go quietly into the night. And Democrats have been so desperate to stop him, they’ve been quite brazen about it. The Biden administration has now indicted Trump twice, first for mishandling classified documents — a crime both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden have allegedly committed, but not faced criminal prosecution for — and now again, basically for saying the election was stolen.