Mr. Houck Goes to Washington

There is a time-worn quote that is attributed to Mark Twain: “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.”* The same can be said of politics. True, we have elected plenty of people who declare they are going to Washington to make a difference. All too often, they quickly develop scales, webbed feet, and nictating membranes over their eyes before submerging into the brackish waters of the swamp. But there is a new contender for a seat in Congress who just may mean business. And he has every reason to do so. His name is Mark Houck.

You may remember Houck as the man whose home was raided by FBI agents this past September. Agents descended on the house in the early morning hours with guns drawn. Houck’s children screamed in terror as the agents pointed their guns at him and his wife. The raid stemmed from an incident from the previous year in which Houck and his son were in front of an abortion clinic. A pro-abortion protestor pushed Houck’s son and Houck moved to defend him. The abortion advocate filed a lawsuit that was thrown out of court. However, the Biden administration decided that Houck had violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances or FACE Act. Although Houck had agreed to meet with agents to discuss the issue, the Bureau decided to have their agents boot down Houck’s door and brandish their weapons.

In January, a jury found Houck not guilty of violating the FACE Act.

The Daily Signal reports that Houck is running for the 1st Congressional District in Pennsylvania. Republican Brian Fitzpatrick has held the seat since 2019. Ironically, Fitzpatrick is a former supervisory special agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal prosecutor. A statement on the home page of Houck’s campaign website reads:

I have seen first-hand what an out of control government can do to its citizens. I will fight to protect all people and their rights under God & our Constitution. My platform is based on common sense. I am running for Congress to further protect my family, those in the 1st district & the Republic. I will focus on restoring traditional values & principles that are central to the American identity, such as faith, family, & freedom of speech, religion, & the right to bear arms.

Some of his platform planks include:

I will protect citizens’ rights & freedoms, emphasizing the importance of individual opportunity & the right to pursue personal growth & development.

I will bring integrity to Washington, D.C. & prevent the government from interfering with the constitutional rights of the American citizen.

I will fight to have a military that is not woke, but is ready to fight to defend the freedoms that we have in this country. Our military is not a social experimentation program.

I will work to ensure equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their beliefs, skin color, or nationality, drawing inspiration from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of judging people by their character rather than the color of their skin.

I believe as we look at the vastness of the universe & try to find life, we must also recognize how rare life is in the universe & therefore we must defend all human life at all stages of development. Creating Human life is the greatest gift God has given to humanity.

I will strive daily to restore family values by instituting & promoting policy that protects the dignity of the human person, in particular the pre-born child.

It also includes this quote from the Old Testament Book of Esther, “For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance…will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your…position for such a time as this?”

One gets the impression that Houck is not running for office out of a desire for personal gain, or even revenge. Rather, Houck has experienced first-hand the capricious, avaricious wrath of the progressive empire. And he wants to spare you and me that experience if he can. Which may be one of the best reasons anyone ever ran for office in these United States.

*Some scholars say the quote came from author and editor Charles Dudley Warner.