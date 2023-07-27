WATCH: Whispering Aide Tells Sen. Dianne Feinstein to 'Just Say Aye'

Here at PJ Media, I have previously documented the obvious state of unfitness of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who is 90 years old and clearly suffering from cognitive decline. Now we have this nearly unbelievable spectacle.

Via CNN:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein had to be corrected and told to vote during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Thursday… During Thursday’s hearing, Feinstein was meant to cast her vote on the Defense Appropriations bill, requiring her to say “Aye” or “Nay,” when her name was called. When she didn’t answer, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state tried to prompt her. “Say aye,” she said, repeating herself three times to Feinstein. Feinstein then started to read from prepared remarks, and was interrupted by an aide whispering in her ear. “Yeah,” Murray said once again. “Just say ‘aye.’” “OK, just,” Feinstein replied. “Aye,” Murray repeated once more. Then Feinstein sat back in her chair. “Aye,” she said, casting her vote.

This video of the event is unreal — almost beyond written description in its sinister creepiness.

It’s worth noting that, whoever this handler is whispering like a serpent into Feinstein’s ear, no one voted for him and he has no legitimate authority to be telling a sitting senator how to vote or what to say in front of a microphone.

This kind of disgusting, in-your-face flaunting of the fact that Congress is, at this point, largely vestigial is really getting out of hand. It’s exceedingly obvious to anyone who’s honestly assessing the state of the union that none of these elected members of Congress make any decisions of consequence.

Feinstein being told what to say in front of the world is perhaps more brazen than anything we’ve seen so far, but this is how Washington, D.C. works as a whole and has worked for many years at this point. The only difference is that most elected members of government are not so demented that they can’t remember what they’ve been told to say and how they’ve been told to vote once the cameras are on and the theatrical production is underway. They remember their lines.

This power arrangement, in which all decisions of import are pre-determined behind closed doors by unelected technocrats in the service of donors who are never seen nor heard from, is the stuff of revolutions. No one can honestly claim we are living in a democracy or a representative republic or anything of the sort.