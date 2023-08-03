Mark Levin to Trump's Legal Team: 'Seek an Emergency Hearing Before the Supreme Court'

Hours after PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard reported that “former President Donald Trump entered a not-guilty plea on federal charges that he conspired to remain in power after the 2020 election,” constitutional legal expert Mark Levin released an X statement detailing what he believes the Trump legal team should do next.

Levin’s public advice to President Trump’s legal team involved encouraging them “to seek an emergency hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court.” This SCOTUS hearing would not be called to decide the validity of any of the former president’s legal issues but “to at least temporarily halt the abomination of this legal warfare that is unfolding in front of us.”

My Public Advice To President Trump's Legal Team….https://t.co/r4tM0KA3pV — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 4, 2023

With this lawfare, Levin explained, “the Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans are unashamedly celebrating the use of the courts by the Biden administration and Democrat DA’s to further their political wishes, as the rest of the nation watches in shock.”

“The Biden administration has created a legal morass,” wrote Levin, like we’ve “never seen or experienced in American history, as applies to a presidential election.” In other words, the Biden administration is weaponizing its legal and political apparatchiks in a coordinated and unprecedented effort to bog down the frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election.

The attorney general, appointed by the Democrat president, is authorizing indictment after indictment of his president’s possible if not likely political opponent in the middle of a presidential election cycle. He is doing so through his appointment of a special counsel, whose appointment was a misapplication of the special counsel regulation, and whose charges must be approved by the attorney general. (By the way, as an important side issue, Jack Smith is not a presidential appointee; he never even stood for confirmation by the Senate to hold the position he holds and to exercise the authority he is exercising against a party opponent.) It should be noted at the same time, the attorney general refuses to appoint an outside special counsel to investigate his client, Joe Biden, despite the fact that the DOJ regulation was originally instituted for these exact circumstances. Of course, this underscores the purpose and motive of what is taking place before us today. [emphasis mine]

Meanwhile, Biden’s attorney general continues to approve “dozens of charges against the former Republican president…which are intended to cripple the ability of Donald Trump to effectively run for president, regardless of what polls show today,” wrote Levin. Talk about election interference. And while those polls are not always predictive of a candidate’s true position in a political race, those polls are not relevant to anything that happened on January 6, as the leftist talking heads imply in their frantic push to make sure Trump never regains the White House.

Recommended: Here’s to the Whistleblowers

These indictments are not only suspiciously timed to counter and suppress any negative Biden news — such as the testimony of numerous government whistleblowers and Hunter Biden’s former best friend and business partner, Devon Archer — but they also come at a time during the 2024 campaign to have “maximum influence on the election” even though there is “no possibility the statute of limitations would run on any of them.” Plus, on a practical level, the charges require Trump to spend a lot of time and millions of dollars in legal fees to defend himself while the federal government’s coffer is unlimited.

The fact is that this kind of legal warfare against a [former president] and possible if not likely opponent to the present president, is not only unprecedented in the history of our republic it will destroy our electoral system for all time. It is not something that should [be] left to various district courts or local courts to sort out in the course of regular judicial proceedings.

And the slowness of the legal system is exactly the point of the Left’s game plan to assault “our electoral system.” Levin wrote that the Left “must not be rewarded for their treachery and exploitation of the legal system and the courts to achieve their political ends” as it is the process itself that is “being used to interfere with the election.”

The Left’s unprecedented legal abuse of Trump requires an unprecedented response by the Right that only a constitutional body — the U.S. Supreme Court — can provide. Meanwhile, Joe Biden reclined on a sunny beach and laughed while his team in the courts, the law, and the jury system did his dirty work by going after his political rival.

Here is President @JoeBiden relaxing on the beach yesterday. What's your immediate reaction? pic.twitter.com/lbCuJgqQSr — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 3, 2023

“If we have any hope of stopping this, we have to get passed the courts,” Levin said on his radio program Thursday after reading his statement. “The slow legal system is the point. This isn’t a game or a joke. We’re talking about electoral integrity and what’s in the best interest of this nation. This is serious and speaks to the survivability of our republic.”

One easy way to fight back against the Left is to stay informed with a PJ MEDIA VIP membership. Follow the latest on this story and more when you subscribe. Use promo code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off your VIP membership. Make sure you have all the conservative news the Left doesn’t want you to see or share.