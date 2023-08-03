The Miracle of Bidenomics Is Not Impressing Anyone

As we careen into the 2024 Election, Democrats and their media allies are playing on the emotions of the GOP base by continuing to attack President Trump legally and rhetorically. For them, the election must be a referendum on Trump; then they can run their addled, corrupt candidate from the basement again. A new CNN poll shows why this may be the only strategy available to the Biden campaign. It cannot be about Biden’s so-called accomplishments.

As difficult as it may be to digest, voters see Vice President Kamala Harris more favorably than President Biden, according to the poll. Neither of them is scoring well: Harris is at 42% approval, and Biden is at 41%. However, she scores better with independent voters than her boss does. She also scores better with black voters with 72%, compared to Biden’s 61%. Just as astonishingly, 54% of respondents say they have more confidence in congressional Republicans to deal with the significant issues facing the country, while only 45% pick Biden.

The results clearly demonstrate that Americans are not happy, and the primary driver is the economy. Only 37% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, while 70% disapprove of how the administration has addressed inflation. Seventy-five percent of respondents rate the economic conditions as poor, and 51% say the economy is still in a downturn and likely to worsen. Twenty-nine percent believe things are going well in America, with only 2% choosing very well. By way of comparison, in October 2020, during the height of the pandemic, 39% reported things were going well. In early January 2021, amid continued COVID-19 shutdowns, only 56% rated the economy as poor.

According to those polled, the economy is also far and away the most important issue facing the country, netting 44%. Personal finances are at the top of that list, with 19% concerned about the cost of living and inflation. Fifty-five percent reported that they are dissatisfied with their personal finances. When respondents were asked how the current economy impacted their financial habits, 71% reported changing what groceries they buy, 70% said they cut back on extras to afford necessities, and 50% canceled summer vacations.

So while prominent Republicans and the commentariat are preoccupied with the Biden crime family, Trump’s indictments, and a weaponized bureaucracy, voters do not share these priorities. Only 1% say corruption is the country’s most important issue, and none identify the Deep State as a top priority. So while these issues play well with the base, they will not win elections.

What could win are solid commitments to address the most pressing problems facing the country. And according to voters, that is the economy and kitchen table issues — specifically, their kitchen tables. It is time for message discipline about how a return to energy independence, reduced regulation, and lower government spending impact household finances. Develop solid plans to unleash American agriculture and minimize food inflation and insecurity.

Specific commitments to deliver policy prescriptions that alleviate the financial burden on Americans must be developed and communicated. Call it a new Contract with America. A majority of Americans indicated that they trust congressional Republicans to address the problems causing them the most pain more than they trust the current administration. It is imperative that the GOP respond to that expression of faith in them.

So while issues of corruption and weaponization must be addressed to maintain a functioning republic, voters cannot turn their attention to these higher-order issues when many are deeply worried about financial security. It is time for the GOP to walk and chew gum simultaneously. They need to keep up the pressure with oversight and investigations. However, they must talk about economic issues at least as much as they talk about the latest revelations about Hunter Biden.

As a jaded old Democratic strategist once said, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Maybe this cycle, Republicans should listen.