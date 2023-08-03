Canadian Professor Advocates for Showing Children Pictures of Genitals

The world is burning. And not from climate change. As evidence, I present to you this story out of Canada. Of course, it had to be Canada. If not Canada, then Oregon or Washington. But in this case, it is Canada.

The news outlet True North is reporting that University of British Columbia journalism professor Dr. Katja Thieme wants parents to show their children pictures of genitalia. Thieme was involved in a Twitter thread criticizing Riley Gaines. The specific source of Thieme’s ire was the fact that Gaines was standing in solidarity with Abigail Wheeler, a 16-year-old swimmer in Illinois. Wheeler was accused of hate speech because she objected to having a man in the women’s locker room at the YMCA.

Thieme offered this gem:

Here is UBC journalism professor Dr. Katja Thieme saying children should be exposed to adult genitalia to prepare them for seeing naked transgender individuals in locker rooms. #campuswatch pic.twitter.com/zrXVCVU4TO — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) August 1, 2023

The photo above shows a truncated version of the post. Here is the full text from the article in True North:

Hey, want to know one of my all time excellent parenting ideas? Let. Little. Children. See. Penises. And. Vulvas. Of. Various. Ages. And. Sizes. In. A. Casual. Normalized. Totally. Safe. Way. The world will thank you for it. And so will those children when they grow up. Just imagine if the Riley Gaines‘ of this society could totally keep their cool at the sight of a trans dick. And just imagine if Riley Gaines’ parents were like, yeah, that happens, it’s okay, now let’s talk about your upcoming training schedule.

Someone needs to talk to Thieme. And not about training schedules. This goes right past “Okay groomer,” straight to “Why isn’t this person in handcuffs?”

As someone who was groomed as a child and who has covered many child sex abuse trials, I can tell you that one of the ways that deviant pedophiles abuse children is by showing them images. And those images may not be prurient at the start, but they eventually become more graphic. The idea is to normalize sexual activity to a child and break down the barriers and any discomfort they might have. This makes them vulnerable to sexual abuse. There are laws against this in every state, and I assume there are similar laws in Canada. Although we are talking about Canada, so all bets could well be off.

Why is it that a creepy pervert doing this on a cellphone or a computer is committing a crime, and a member of academia doing this is sharing an “excellent parenting idea?” Even if some ill-informed parents were to follow this advice, they would open up their child to no end of problems.

One must wonder sometimes if the advocates for sexual anarchy really are, as some believe, quasi-secret agents that are out to destroy Western civilization. Or have they wallowed in their dogma for so long that all lines of reality and propriety have not just been blurred but completely erased? Or is it a bit of both?

There were those who mocked and scoffed when they were warned about the dangers of the slippery slope of open bathrooms and drag brunches. It was all just oppression by the white, straight, Christian patriarchy. We were told that things would never get out of control, even as the videos we saw indicated otherwise. To object or even to warn society of the possible outcomes was considered to be transphobic and even genocidal. And yet, here we are, not just tumbling down the slope but skiing down it.