Tyranny 101: Stop Saying That 'It Can't Happen Here' — It IS Happening Here

On his deathbed, my friend’s grandfather (I’ll call him Matis) revealed how, as a Lithuanian, he was forced to enroll in a pro-Nazi para-military group shortly after the Nazi occupation of his small town near Vilnius.

He referred to this group as the “Lithuanian Rifles.” As a Nazi officer pointed out, his other options were to become a Social Democrat or a communist, and the Nazis didn’t care for these people. Social Democrats were sent to camps, and communists were shot.

FACT-O-RAMA! Vilnius was part of Poland until Stalin took over and made it part of Lithuania once again.

Matis’ duty was to patrol his small town, unarmed, with other Lithuanian Rifles and report back to the Nazis. He didn’t like Nazis, but he hated communists, and being a Lithuanian Rifle was better than a camp or a bullet. Besides, Germany was the land of art and science. Germans were civilized, and the communists were animals. Good riddance to the Stalinists who now found themselves under the gun. Also, Germany was winning the war.

Months after enlisting as a Lithuanian Rifle, Matis, in his mid 30’s, married and father to three children, began to hear insane rumors that the Germans were rounding up Jewish men and teens in nearby towns and shooting them in the forest.

FACT-O-RAMA! Matis and his family were Christians. He and his wife owned a general store. Prior to the war, they had no political leanings.

It can’t happen here

Matis and his friends refused to believe the rumors. Germans were cultured and sophisticated. They led Europe in engineering. Germany was home to some of the world’s best composers, like Brahms, Bach, and Beethoven. Germans built cities. Soviets, not Germans, were feral. Stalin’s men deported thousands of ethnic Lithuanians out of Vilnius, and they were never seen again.

Russian people enthusiastically moved in and took over the city and nearby towns. Unlike the Soviets, the Germans didn’t send trainloads of Lithuanians to destinations unknown. The Germans would never commit Soviet-like atrocities, not on ethnic Lithuanians anyway. Those Soviets got what they deserved.

After dismissing the rumors as likely pro-Stalin propaganda, Matis walked to his store one morning to see that the town was full of signs ordering all Jewish men 14 years and older to report to a point in town on a certain date and time. Now he realized the rumors were true. Several hours later, he received a note ordering him to report to the same point two hours before the Jewish men.

He decided that morning to take a sick day.

Roughly 90 minutes later, three frightened Lithuanian Rifles and a very angry Nazi officer pounded on his door. The other Lithuanian Rifles standing at his door also sought the day off. The Nazi was furious. There were no “sick days” allowed on that date.

They were driven to the forest, where Matis saw Jewish men and teens digging a large hole. A couple of dozen Lithuanian rifles watched in horror as the Nazi soldiers drank vodka and made jokes.

Matis and his fellow hold-out Lithuanian Rifles were handed guns and told to guard the approach to the pit. They were ordered to shoot anyone who approached and anyone who attempted to escape. The Nazi threatened them to not disobey his orders again.

As they stood watch, they heard the guns go off. Minutes later three Lithuanian Rifles, looking terrified, ran to them and said they were ordered to the pit.

One suggested that they run, lest they be executed for not showing up at dawn. But they knew that would mean that their families might be killed. They hurried to the pit. The Nazis were drunk. The Lithuanian Rifles, comprised mostly of men in their 30’s and 40s, men who worked as carpenters, farmers, and shop owners, had done the shooting.

“You aren’t man enough to kill Jews, but you will be man enough to bury them” the angry Nazi boomed.

Matis, minutes before passing away in Hamtramck, Mich., swore to his grandson that he didn’t shoot, but he did bury the Jewish men, some of whom were still moving.

It was the first and last time that anyone had heard the story.

Despite Vilnius having a centuries-long history of being conquered and occupied by opposing armies and the atrocities those armies committed, despite watching other Lithuanians get carted off by the Soviets, Matis still thought, “It can’t happen here.” Not in his lifetime. Those calamities belonged to history.

FACT-O-RAMA! Matis’ worst problems with tyranny began when the Soviets took over Lithuania. He saw a fellow Lithuanian Rifle member dragged from his home and shot in front of his screaming wife and children. Matis and his family spent years hiding behind the Iron Curtain under a different name. His family was torn apart until they were all reunited, decades later, in Michigan.

Unlike people like Matis, who have moved to the United States from war-torn countries, most of us have never seen firsthand the decimation wrought by tyrants. We spend our time and money on luxuries like in-ground pools and outdoor pizza ovens, believing, “It can’t happen here.”

But make no mistake, tyranny is here. It’s hidden by state-run news outlets that distract us from the truth with stories about little green men and Lizzo’s latest chunky stunt. They lie to Americans on their 24-hour news propaganda platforms about our own president’s skullduggery with China and downplay or ignore the ramifications that chicanery presents, such as spy balloons left unfettered, a border left open, secret Chinese police stations, and more than 13,000 military-aged Chinese people flooding into our nation.

Our leaders lie to us with “The sky is falling” flapdoodle about how climate change and phantom white supremacy, not the tyranny they sponsor, will be our downfall.

FACT-O-RAMA! Our current president is an “alleged” foreign agent who is actively trying to imprison the one man, President Trump, who is most likely to save our nation from a tyranny most of us can’t even envision, despite all the history books available to us.

Albert Einstein once wrote to his son, “There’s something amazing about America’s democracy, it’s got a gyroscope and just when you think it’s going to go off the cliff, it rights itself.”

You are that gyroscope. We don’t have a “system” to thwart tyrants. You and the Constitution are that system as well.

No more excuses.

“But KDJ, I have kids. I can’t get involved.”

Your children and your grandkids are even more reason to get busy.

A friend told me he recently tried to get his sister and her husband on board. He spoke of the DOJ Stasi targeting right-leaning Americans and patriotic whistleblowers. He told them our nation has a serious problem with child trafficking. He warned them about Biden’s abominations.

They responded by saying, “I don’t want to know” and “How can we find happiness if all this is true?”

I have some ideas on how to “find happiness.”

Understand that no one will save us if the tyrants win. Canada won’t air-drop food and ammo.

We will “find happiness” when we realize our house is on fire and that only We the People can snuff the flames, peacefully, of course.

Your blue-haired liberal sister-in-law needs to understand that, despite her Hillary t-shirt and BLM lawn sign, she isn’t immune to the atrocities that await us.

FACT-O-RAMA! All tyrants demonize a group of people. Stalin ostracized the kulaks, and Hitler did the same to Jewish people. The uniparty miscreants have labeled YOU as the enemy. The typical liberal will celebrate when you are hauled off to a camp but will not understand the true depth of the problem until, as Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov stated, “he receives a kick in his fat-bottom. When a military boot crashes his b***s, then he will understand. But not before that.”

Bezmenov had more to say about leftists:

The useful idiots, the leftists who are idealistically believing in the beauty of the Soviet socialist or Communist or whatever system, when they get disillusioned, they become the worst enemies. That’s why my KGB instructors specifically made the point: never bother with leftists. Forget about these political prostitutes. Aim higher. They serve a purpose only at the stage of destabilization of a nation. For example, your leftists in the United States: all these professors and all these beautiful civil rights defenders. They are instrumental in the process of the subversion only to destabilize a nation. When their job is completed, they are not needed any more. They know too much. Some of them, when they get disillusioned, when they see that Marxist-Leninists come to power, obviously they get offended, they think that they will come to power. That will never happen, of course. They will be lined up against the wall and shot.

Watch Bezmemov say it himself. This is the most important seven minutes you’ll spend all year.

Today’s patriots aren’t carrying muskets. They are whistleblowers who risk it all to stand up for what is right. They include the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware. The patriots of today are reading this article.

Be that gyroscope. Start now.

Go to a rally. Ignore what ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and the rest of the animals in the left-wing “news” outlets say.

There is only one political party trying to decide which cars you can drive, when you can and can’t travel, and how you should cook your grasshopper meatloaf. They claim it’s “to fight climate change.” It’s not. They tell you this to trick you into embracing Marxism.

Watch this tape of CNN lackey Charlie Chester spelling out the left’s plan to seduce you with climate change nonsense.

Tyranny can and is happening here. Matis was lucky that he had a place to escape to before the Soviets shot him. We don’t have that luxury.