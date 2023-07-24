The Morning Briefing: Trump Thinks That the Dems Might Want to Be Careful What They Wish For

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Clausma felt that she was on the precipice of success in her quest to make the perfect elderberry/turmeric unisex bodywash.

To say that the political climate in the United States of America is ugly in 2023 would be an overindulgence in understatement. There are some cranky people over here on the Right, but we’ve got some justification. It’s the people on the Left who are the chief purveyors of ugliness, both in the national discourse and, when they’re feeling particularly aggrieved, the streets.

They’ve been somewhere on the other side of unhinged ever since Donald Trump saved America by deposing their Ice Queen, Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump has, of course, been the focus of their wrath ever since. The Democrats have taken a “throw everything at him until something sticks” approach to trying to ruin Trump. They’re closer than they’ve ever been, thanks to their casual disregard for the truth and — in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s case — willingness to torture the law just to “get” Trump.

Dems haven’t been shy about their goal — they want to keep Trump off of the ballot next year, preferably by getting him locked up in prison. The Democratic elites probably didn’t want to be so open about their intentions at first, but their Trump rage so consumes them that everything bubbles up to the surface.

Trump has some thoughts about that, and the Democrats might want to pay attention. Matt wrote about it:

Trump also issued a warning to Democrats about their efforts to imprison him and what the consequences would be. He expressed concern that such a move could prove highly dangerous for the Democratic Party. “I think it’s a very dangerous thing to even talk about,” Trump said, “because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters […] much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than in 2016. I think it would be very dangerous.” “They’re trying to cheat on an election by doing this,” Trump added. “It’s election interference.”

I haven’t checked, but I’m sure that more than one lefty “news” outlet will pick up on the “dangerous” line and point to it as evidence that we’re one big powder keg over here.

Trump is right though. Not only are the hardcore “Escalator MAGA” supporters passionate, but there are a lot of people who had grown ambivalent about him who are outraged by the Democrats’ relentless election interference witch hunts. At this point, they may even be minting brand new Trump supporters.

And yes, it would set a dangerous precedent if the Left succeeds in keeping Trump off of the ballot via excessive legal harassment. The Democrats are working overtime to destroy the United States as we know it, and getting Trump locked up so that they could avoid having to face him in an election would accelerate that destruction.

What the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have done to Trump since late 2016 is unconscionable, especially anything related to the January 6 “insurrection” sham. I have no doubt that they would love to push ardent Trump supporters to the breaking point, then pointing a finger and say, “See! I told you!” if somebody does snap.

The Dems will certainly keep looking for new ways to make this election cycle seem even longer and more unpleasant. They’re miserable people, and they want everyone else to be miserable too.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. ‘If We Never Meet Again…’ Tony Bennett Passes at 96

LOLOLOL <breathe> LOLOLOL. WATCH: House Minority Leader Claims RFK Jr. Is a Right-Wing ‘False Flag Operation’

Surprise! Court Reveals the FBI’s Abuse of FISA

Communist or Christian? Coalition Aims to Defund Tax Dollars From Partisan Leftist Churches

The Policies Come Home to Roost: Chicago Neighborhood Tired of Illegal Immigrant Violence

WATCH: Teachers’ Union President Seemingly Channels Demon, Speaks in Tongues

WATCH: Little Girl Explains Why Biden Is Unfit for Office in Simple Terms

Are We Seeing BLM 2.0 in Israel?

Sunday Thoughts: Lessons From the Woman at the Well

I don’t have anything pink to wear. The Based and Hilarious Reason Gen Z Bros Are Flocking to the New Barbie Flick

North Dakota Cop Shooting Case Just Gets Weirder and Weirder

Trump’s Warning to Democrats About Imprisoning Him

Advocacy Group: Moderna Docs Cast ‘Serious Doubt’ on Vaccine’s Safety

WATCH: Carl Sagan Issues Prescient Warning of Authoritarian Science™ From the Grave

Hmmm…Military Notes a Spike in Myocarditis Cases — Wonder Why?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Inevitable Impeachment of Alleged President Joe Biden

Of Course Ted Lieu Has a Ridiculous Reaction to Sentencing of Teen Who Aborted, Burned, Buried Baby

Hot mess gets messier. Criminal Gangs Are Taking U.S. Shipments of Weapons Meant for Ukraine

Progressive Liberal Cori Bush Dished Out Massive Amount of Campaign Funds to Her Husband for Security

The sorta-secret world of New York’s high school trap shooting clubs

Standing for our rights is no “national shame”

Nashville families push for gun control

Things are heating up around Taiwan

Judge strikes down Arizona law limiting filming of police

USWNT fans respond to team members refusal to sing the national anthem

Flashes of the old Christie. WATCH: Chris Christie Actually Scores a Direct Hit on CBS News’ Margaret Brennan

WATCH: Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett Tells MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Government Should Determine ‘Truth’

Jason Aldean Owes the Fake Outrage Mob a Thank You Card

NBC ‘News’: Republicans pounce on Biden’s amazing family story

Washington Post offers advice on how to spot gaslighting & gets lit up

DeSantis’ Press Secretary BLASTS ABC and Alyssa Farah for SNEAKY coverage of new curriculum

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #80: U.S. Military Wokeness Is Practically Begging China to Invade

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: Meet the Coolest Gator Attack Survivor Ever

The Last American Troubadour

Traffic Update: Child Flesh Peddlers Busted Nationwide as ‘Sound of Freedom’ Explodes

‘Climate Change’ Hysteria Fact-Check: Polar Bear Edition

The Fall of the Chief Diversity Officer

Techno-Hell: Social Justice™ Activists Now Claim AI Is Racist

The Conspiracy Universe

Chaos and Crisis: Why Do Democrats Love Law-Breakers?

Dems Target Trump Alternate Electors, Ignore Former Electoral Hypocrisy

FLASHBACK: Former NIH Director Francis Collins Propagandized Children With ‘Natural Origins’ Guitar Sing-Along

Will Elon Musk’s Latest Move Do More Damage to Twitter Than Threads Ever Could?

Around the Interwebz

The Real Meaning of ‘Barbenheimer’: If You Build Exciting Movies, They Will Come

Amazon is getting ready to launch a lot of broadband satellites

The Reason Your Converse Sneakers Have Extra Holes on the Side

Bee Me

Progressive Parents Disappointed In How White Their Children Are https://t.co/4Lx0glVLLW pic.twitter.com/fcEzVVgyjz — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 21, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery