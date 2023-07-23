Are We Seeing BLM 2.0 in Israel?

I’m in Jerusalem, where it’s 10:30 p.m., and I am seeing what looks like the early BLM demonstrations version 2.0 outside my window.

At 9 p.m., Ben Yehuda Street was beautiful and joyous. The area that is famous for its restaurants, shops, and great atmosphere is a gathering place every summer night, especially for thousands of young Jewish tourists here in Israel with different tourist groups. There was laughing, singing, commerce, and abundant joy.

Then at 10:30, a couple of hundred “demonstrators” chased away the thousands of tourists. Well-funded and organized with microphones, drums, horns, and people carrying large Israeli flags that were given out earlier in the day, these two or three hundred people created terror and chaos.

These few hundred people kept walking in repeating circles around this famous tourist area.

Jerusalem right now. Hundreds of paid protestors walking in circles around the tourist area of Ben Yehuda St with microphones and drums. A recap of early BLM riots. Will Israel learn from US mistakes and let them terrorize and cause chaos? pic.twitter.com/lFgoRj2hVd — Rabbi Michael Barclay (@Rabbi_Barclay) July 23, 2023

Seemingly there is no purpose other than to hurt the thousands of young Jews and dozens of local businesses.

Ironically, if you speak with these “demonstrators,” which I did repeatedly today, they don’t even know what they are marching for. They are upset about the current government and think “there needs to be a younger government.” But they aren’t even sure what that would look like. They don’t think there was election fraud and believe that Netanyahu was fairly elected, but they don’t like him and want him out so badly that they will hurt their own commerce and people without any specific goals. When specifically asked, I have yet to meet a demonstrator who has any specific goal.

…except to cause chaos.

Besides, I was told that they were given beautiful Israeli flags, food, water, and camaraderie in preparation for these “demonstrations.” On a Sunday when the temperature is in the high 90s, it seemed like a pretty good offer and a good way to spend the day. Given that many of them speak English, and even the chanting was often yelled in English, perhaps many of these demonstrators aren’t even Israelis?

But who is really behind this chaos? It still isn’t clear who, but someone or some organization is spending a lot of time and money trying to spread chaos and fear in Israel.

Hopefully, Israel will learn from America’s mistakes and not capitulate to these domestic terrorists. But it is a hard road against a well-funded and organized group.

I kept seeing a great tee shirt in stores this past week that said, “Don’t worry America, Israel has your back.” May we see both Israel and the United States blessed with safety, freedom, and liberty.