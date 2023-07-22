Chaos and Crisis: Why Do Democrats Love Law-Breakers?

Why is it that Democrats celebrate lawbreakers as heroes but treat law-abiding citizens who disagree with them as evil criminals? Democrats’ eagerness to promote illegal activity such as Antifa riots, shipping abortion pills to pro-life states, and illegal migration marks them as the party of chaos and disorder. And it is that Democrat-fueled chaos and contempt for laws that is tearing America apart.

The Democrats seek to undermine our republic and Western culture and remake America into an authoritarian, woke, pseudo-socialist nightmare. That is probably why they seem to love criminals.

One obvious example is illegal immigration. The Biden administration, like other Democrat administrations before it, has removed various rules and restrictions in order to make illegal migration easier. Democrats spend billions of taxpayer dollars shipping illegals around the country, housing them, feeding them, etc. The Biden administration even invents new programs to bring in increasingly massive numbers of illegals while hiding the law-violating invasion.

Another example is how Democrats have encouraged, praised, and shielded violent rioters. While Democrats imposed draconian lockdown policies on little schoolchildren and hospitalized elderly in 2020, Antifa and BLM rioters were allowed to violate not only lockdown policies but actual laws; they burned, attacked, and plundered with few consequences and even received media and government approval.

More recently, violent “transurrections” at state capitols sparked no widespread media outrage even though many peaceful Jan. 6 protestors who committed no serious crimes have been targeted, jailed, vilified, and abused for years. That’s the Democrats’ two-tiered justice system for you. Then there are all the Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies that favor criminals and facilitate the violent crime crisis.

Now The Washington Post is thrilled to celebrate abortion doctors who illegally mail abortion pills to women in pro-life states with laws banning or restricting abortion. The Post excitedly detailed how 3,500 baby-killing pills have been shipped illegally through this effort just since mid-June. Pro-abortion radicals have an evil, bloodthirsty ideology.

A new procedure adopted in mid-June by one of the largest abortion pill suppliers, Europe-based Aid Access, allows U.S. medical professionals in certain Democratic-led states that have passed abortion “shield” laws to prescribe and mail pills directly to patients in antiabortion states. Previously, Aid Access allowed only Europe-based doctors to prescribe abortion pills to women in states where abortion is restricted and then shipped those pills internationally, leaving patients to wait weeks. The telemedicine shield laws, enacted over the past year in New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Vermont and Colorado, explicitly protect abortion providers who mail pills to restricted states from inside their borders. The result is a new pipeline of legally prescribed abortion pills flowing into states with abortion bans…this small group alone [is] on track to help facilitate at least 42,000 abortions in restricted states over the next year.

The fact the Post is celebrating the potential murder of 42,000 innocent unborn babies is disturbing. But it’s also ridiculous that the Post is promoting behavior that it acknowledges as breaking laws while still calling it “legal.”

Indeed, the abortion doctor the Post featured acknowledged she was breaking the laws of states like Texas when she mails the abortion pills yet somehow claimed that what she does is “legal.” Don’t even try to make it make sense.

Yet these are the same people who wanted citizens refusing mandatory COVID-19 vaccines to be punished and coerced into taking vaccines that weren’t even officially approved. Democrats flout our laws while demanding perfect obedience to illegal, ideological policies. And that is how we know that the Democrat party merely wants to create disorder in society so that it can impose its own warped form of order instead.