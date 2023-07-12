Another Biden DHS Program to Release Thousands of Illegals into U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced yet another program to release illegal migrants into the U.S. while pretending to legitimize their illegal status.

Center for Immigration Studies’ (CIS) Elizabeth Jacobs exposed the program as apparently overstepping constitutional boundaries, disguising the disastrous border crossing numbers, and paroling illegal migrants into the U.S. under the cloak of “family reunification.” This follows a program from earlier this year, also used to “legitimize” tens of thousands of inadmissible illegal migrants every month. The new program is specifically for migrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, and Guatemala.

DHS estimates that, today, as many as 73,500 aliens (32,600 Salvadorans; 17,400 Colombians; 12,800 Guatemalans; and 10,700 Hondurans) could be eligible to be paroled into the country and receive work authorizations under this program. In addition to meeting specific eligibility criteria set out by DHS, nationals from these countries must demonstrate that they are a beneficiary of an approved Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative to be considered under the new process. In other words, they are in line to be considered for a family-based green card, but will no longer have to wait in their home countries for one to become available.

Jacobs said the new program is inconsistent “with the language and history of the parole statute,” since DHS only has “limited authority to parole aliens.” This has to be done only for “urgent humanitarian or significant public benefit” and on a case-by-case basis, she added. The new program seems not to follow this system, according to Jacobs, despite DHS assertions.

The DHS is claiming that the new program is a “significant public benefit,” “promoting family unity” and “providing a lawful and timely alternative to irregular migration.” By applying such standards to a large group of people, though, the DHS’s program goes beyond what Congress has authorized, Jacobs stated. And it’s Congress that constitutionally regulates immigration.

The creation of this program is also another method the Biden administration is employing to obscure data underlying the mass illegal immigration crisis in the United States. By paroling aliens into the United States from these countries, which in recent years have accounted for large percentages of border encounters, the Biden administration will be able to further reduce the number of aliens apprehended between ports of entry DHS reports each month, while still allowing large numbers of inadmissible aliens to enter, remain, and work in the United States without a visa.

Migrants can receive up to three years of parole and reapply for more under the new program. Parole is supposed to be only a temporary state, though, Jacobs clarified. It’s not “a lawful immigration status and was never meant to be used as a basis for long term residency and employment in the United States.” Until the Biden idiocy—I mean, presidency, of course.

So more illegal aliens, including who knows how many dangerous individuals, will continue to pour into the U.S. with help from the Biden administration. Because there’s no such thing as U.S. borders anymore.