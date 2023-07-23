WATCH: Little Girl Explains Why Biden Is Unfit for Office in Simple Terms

“How old is too old to be president?” was the question comedian Hasan Minhaj presented to a focus group of children.

Here’s what one young lady had to say on the matter:

Too old to be president is an age where you’re scared you might not live to see the next day because a country is depending on you to run them. Also, as long as you don’t have any, like, mental health problems, like, say you have dementia and you’re sort of losing your memory a little bit. And people with dementia. They’re perfectly good people, but they’re probably not the best kind of person to run a country because they might not remember everything.

As Minhaj notes, what this young lady is describing, whether she realizes it or not, is Joe Biden.

At this point, two and half years into the regime, I don’t necessarily think it’s required to belabor this point with a ton of supportive evidence because even Democrats understand — even if their Trump Derangement Syndrome compels them to excuse it and obfuscate so as to prevent something called “fascism” (a term they don’t understand) from gripping the country.

However, for due diligence’s sake, here are exhibits A, B, and C:

You know the thing, Jack. Not a joke. The Brandon entity ain’t no dog-faced pony soldier.

As a side note, can we imagine what horrors Handy Uncle Joseph would visit upon this girl in response to her rational analysis were he left alone in a room with her? Suffice it to say there would probably be a lot of sniffing and nibbling.

Here’s what he did to a child recently following his NATO tour of Europe.

Creepy Joe is at it again. pic.twitter.com/Rwb9rME8Tj — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 14, 2023

Returning to the original point, compare the rational, logical analysis of the girl in the video regarding what makes a chief executive unfit to serve to the mental gymnastics that D.C. Swamp creatures will go through to try to square the circle.

Via Fox News: (emphasis added):

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended President Biden against criticisms over his age during an interview on MSNBC and told the hosts that the president was a “kid” to her, adding, “age is relative.” During the interview with the “Morning Joe” hosts, Pelosi was asked about Biden facing mounting criticism over his age. “I think the president should embrace his age, his experience, the knowledge he brings to the job. Actually, the leader on the other side is not much younger. I don’t like to use his name, but you know who I mean*. He’s not that much younger. So I don’t think – age is a relative thing. It is – and I think this president, our country is very well served by his leadership, again, his experience, his knowledge, and it counts for a lot,” she said. She repeated that age was “relative” and added, “he’s a kid to me.”

*Apparently, Trump is now something like Voldemort — He Who Must Not Be Named. Even uttering the word “Trump” conjures a MAGA demon from the pits of flyover country that strikes at the heart of democracy.