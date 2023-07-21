WATCH: Teachers' Union President Seemingly Channels Demon, Speaks in Tongues

“The voice of God is government.

In God we trust, sinners repent!

…

Can’t you see what we believe in, all our thoughts, all our reasons,

Pursuit of life and liberty and happiness we cannot see?

Speak of truth with a mighty voice, but politics are your real choice.

Hire men to change the law, protect and serve with one small flaw.

The voice of God is government.

The voice of God is government.

Voice of God is government.

In God we trust, sinners repent!”

— Bad Religion, “Voice of God Is Government”

This is one of those pseudoreligious meltdowns that you really have to see to believe. Faithful member and sitting president of the National Education Association (NEA) Becky Pringle, gripped with the government spirit, nearly spoke in tongues:

I do not believe in demons. But maybe I’m wrong. pic.twitter.com/D2P2NN3QV3 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 15, 2023

I can hear Chief Seattle urging us to remember: When you know who you are; when your mission is clear and you burn with the inner fire of unbreakable will; no cold can touch your heart; no deluge can dampen your purpose. NEA, you are those stars in the darkness. Your light will never be dimmed. Your purpose will drive you in our righteous fight for freedom. Because you know who you are. You are the NEA! Our mission is clear: we will advocate for the rights of education professionals and change the world for our students. With that inner fire burning, we will never bend; we will NOT be broken! Because we are the NEA, and we will always do what we must to be worthy of our students!

As one Twitter user noted in the comments section, this is either demons or strong pharmaceuticals. Or perhaps, I might humbly submit, both. Demonic possession and pharmaceutical psychosis are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

The explanation for this bizarre spectacle, of course, is that the liberal ruling class, which includes public sector labor unions such as the NEA, has swapped the Abrahamic God for the state. They worship the latter now. It is the source of their purpose and their wretched moral souls’ salvation. It is benevolence. It is magnanimity. It is the One, the Creator, and the Savior.

As others have observed, no one is actually non-religious. Everyone worships something, whether they consciously know it or not. For people such as NEA members, it is convenient and comfortable to find spiritual nourishment in the government patronage they enjoy, which supplies their livelihoods.