Advocacy Group: Moderna Docs Cast ‘Serious Doubt’ on Vaccine’s Safety

Chalk up another point in favor of anti-COVID vaccine “conspiracy theorists.” Conservative public interest advocacy group Defending the Republic (DTR) obtained thousands of pages of Moderna COVID vaccine clinical trial data, and reportedly the documents throw “serious doubt” on the vaccine’s touted safety.

DTR claims that the almost 15,000 pages of documentation from Moderna, obtained from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) litigation, illustrate an “utter lack of thoroughness” in the trials for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine “Spikevax.” DTR has promised to release all the documents, according to The Epoch Times. The FDA is supposed to release up to 24,000 documents to DTR altogether.

The group has spent a year trying to obtain the data the FDA had in relation to Moderna’s request for federal approval for the COVID vaccine. Spikevax was only emergency use authorized (EUA) until January 2022, when it was approved for adults. Some of the documents concern vaccine-triggered adverse events. From The Epoch Times:

The studies reveal the causes of deaths, serious adverse events, and instances of neurological disorders potentially associated with Spikevax. One of the key takeaways from the documents is that many of those who died after receiving the Moderna vaccine were not given an autopsy.

What exactly are Moderna and the FDA hiding? The Epoch Times quoted DTR, “According to one study, 16 individuals died after being administered the Moderna vaccine. The study’s authors indicated that out of those 16 deaths, only two autopsies were performed, five of the dead were not autopsied, and the autopsy status of nine of the dead was ‘unknown.’”

One 56-year-old woman died suddenly 182 days after the second vaccine dose, but no autopsy was conducted, for instance. DTR added, “Yet this did not stop those running these ‘studies’ from concluding, despite the absence of evidence, that the Moderna vaccine was not related to these deaths.” That seems a strange lack of interest in the vaccine’s safety.

There were also numerous examples in the clinical trial data of participants diagnosed with post-vaccination Bell’s Palsy and Shingles, with numerous vaccinated trial participants seeing the onset of Shingles less than 10 days after getting the shot. The studies also showed that there were a number of serious adverse events noted in the vaccinated groups, with a number of participants experiencing heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, and spontaneous miscarriages.

In other words, Moderna and the FDA owe Americans some answers. Many Americans were even forced to take COVID vaccines for their jobs—and yet there was no serious effort made to investigate deaths or injuries potentially caused by Spikevax? That’s not only irresponsible, it’s very dangerous.