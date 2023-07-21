'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #80: U.S. Military Wokeness Is Practically Begging China to Invade

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)
Another week, another sad tale of the U.S. military being compromised by an obsession with wokeness.
China is going to be able to just waltz in here soon.
Kevin and I lament the woke wasting-away of our armed forces. We also explore the various factions on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.
They don’t all get along, by the way.
We also have a first for “Douchebag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden” and “The Thing That Didn’t Suck.” GOOD TIMES.
Enjoy!
