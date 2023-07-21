Columns
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #80: U.S. Military Wokeness Is Practically Begging China to Invade

By Stephen Kruiser 8:00 AM on July 21, 2023
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #80: U.S. Military Wokeness Is Practically Begging China to Invade

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Another week, another sad tale of the U.S. military being compromised by an obsession with wokeness.

China is going to be able to just waltz in here soon.

via GIPHY

Kevin and I lament the woke wasting-away of our armed forces. We also explore the various factions on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

They don’t all get along, by the way.

We also have a first for “Douchebag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden” and “The Thing That Didn’t Suck.” GOOD TIMES.

Enjoy!

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Tags: UNWOKE
Trending
Editor's Choice