The Policies Come Home to Roost: Chicago Neighborhood Tired of Illegal Immigrant Violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been making a public relations push to tell illegal aliens not to come to the sanctuary city formerly known as the Big Apple. He’s gone as far as to distribute leaflets to newly arrived immigrants suggesting they take their residency elsewhere. This is odd, considering the fact that so many of New York’s original residents have high-tailed it to red states. There should be enough room for anyone obtuse enough to actually want to move to NYC.

While NYC may be hanging out the “no vacancy” sign, Chicago decided to house some of its illegal immigrants in a former school building in the Woodlawn neighborhood. And apparently, assimilation is not going swimmingly. Fox 32 Chicago reports that people in the neighborhood have taken video of migrants attacking residents, fighting with them, and breaking car windows. One resident commented:

I’m asking and calling for the federal judge to speed up the process of the asylees. There’s no way they should be able to take Woodlawn, this community, under house arrest and make residents afraid to even come out and enjoy this sunshine and this fresh air like we do.

Neighbors were already opposed to using the former school building to house illegal immigrants as far back as January, just after the idea was floated. According to The Post Millennial, Woodlawn representative Alderman Jeannette Taylor said that the move was done without the support of the community and that she has asked for a tax freeze to help residents keep their homes. Her requests have fallen on deaf ears at the city’s administration. She has gone to the shelter to help those living there understand that they need to behave like members of the community, “Not just standing out, not just throwing out the trash, making sure they understand they’re not an enemy to our community because they got off the bus to people sleeping outside, people protesting.” The article said that the city told WGN that the police and a security company are keeping an eye on the shelter. It also said that relocating the illegal immigrants will take some time.

As a former Democrat who was raised that way from the cradle, I have a bit of wisdom to pass on to you young left-wingers out there. If you are going to be a screaming progressive, make sure you are a rich one. That way, when busloads of illegal immigrants come to your upscale town, like oh, say, Martha’s Vineyard, you’ll know what to do. And that would be putting them up for a night and serving them a little sad continental breakfast the next day before loading them onto buses and shipping them off. And once they are out of sight and life has returned to cocktail parties and NPR, you can hold a church service to reflect on your journey and talk about your boundless generosity. Otherwise, you may end up like the rest of the country that has to live with your version of altruism.