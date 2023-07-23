Trump's Warning to Democrats About Imprisoning Him

As former President Trump faces the possibility of a third indictment concerning his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot, he lashed out against left-wing Special Counsel Jack Smith and accused Democrats of trying to interfere once again with the upcoming presidential election during a recent interview on The Simon Conway Show on Iowa’s WHO Newsradio 1040.

Trump also issued a warning to Democrats about their efforts to imprison him and what the consequences would be. He expressed concern that such a move could prove highly dangerous for the Democratic Party.

“I think it’s a very dangerous thing to even talk about,” Trump said, “because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters […] much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than in 2016. I think it would be very dangerous.”

“They’re trying to cheat on an election by doing this,” Trump added. “It’s election interference.”

The impending indictment related to January 6 adds to the legal challenges Trump has faced recently. Last month, he was federally indicted in Miami on 37 criminal charges concerning the mishandling of classified documents.

Additionally, there was an indictment in Manhattan on a misdemeanor campaign finance charge, which was upgraded to a felony by Alvin Bragg, the Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney. Many experts criticized both of these cases, labeling them as weak and politically motivated attacks, and the indictment Trump said was coming is no different.

Trump has repeatedly been accused of “inciting” an “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021. However, the evidence has consistently contradicted those claims. Notably, the violence at the Capitol began while President Trump was still speaking, and there’s also evidence suggesting that various groups preplanned it.

Moreover, there is ample evidence that Trump explicitly called on his supporters to participate in a peaceful protest. During his speech, he stated, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The effort to imprison Trump stands in stark contrast to the very real corruption Joe Biden has been accused of. Not only has he been credibly accused of being bribed by the co-founder and CEO of Burisma, but the evidence supporting this is also overwhelming. Yet Democrats are pretending there’s no “there” there, and the mainstream media is either downplaying it or ignoring it. Imprisoning Trump over bogus charges while Biden is not held accountable for his crimes will severely diminish faith in our justice system.