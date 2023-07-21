The Real Reason the Biden Admin Wants to Indict Trump Over January 6

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump revealed on Truth Social that he has been notified he is the subject of an ongoing investigation by a grand jury based in Washington, D.C., regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump wrote.

The left has tried desperately to link Trump to the actions of the protestors on Jan. 6 and even impeached him over it, though they failed to achieve a conviction. Since then, all efforts to link Trump to the violence of that day have failed — mostly because the evidence belies the narrative pushed by the radical left. For one thing, while Democrats often point to Trump’s speech that day as the moment of incitement, Trump specifically called on his supporters to engage in peaceful protest. “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump said at the time.

There have also been reports that undercover federal agents played a role in inciting the violence. According to court documents released earlier this year, undercover agents can be seen actively encouraging the protesters with chants like “Go! Go! Go!”, “Stop the Steal!”, and “Whose House? Our House!” in footage from that day.

Last year, a Harvard study debunked the narrative that the Capitol riot was an insurrection. According to the analysis, most of the rioters were motivated by loyalty to President Trump, not because they wanted to “overthrow the government,” as has been long alleged. In fact, protesters were largely concerned about preserving the Republic. “This belief translated into a widespread fear of democratic and societal breakdown, which, in turn, motivated hundreds of Americans to travel to DC from far corners of the country in what they were convinced was the nation’s most desperate hour,” the study said.

In fact, much of the “insurrection” narrative pushed by the partisan January 6th Committee has been debunked, with some of it even proven to have been faked. Last year, we learned that various text messages the committee released exonerated Trump, but the committee doctored them to make them look incriminating.

So why pursue charges against Trump despite such a weak case?

The most likely explanation is that this case is all about blocking Trump from becoming president again. Recent polls have shown that he can still beat Biden in the general election, and that’s a risk the radical left would rather not take. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution states that no one who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States can hold elected federal office. And even though the evidence clearly exonerates Trump, the unfortunate reality is that the case will be tried in Washington, D.C., where it is impossible for him to get a fair trial.

Democrats have been citing the 14th Amendment for years now in the hopes of disqualifying Trump from holding office again. This case is part of that Hail Mary effort to stop him.