The Morning Briefing: Let's Take Some Time to Dream About Fauci in an Orange Jumpsuit

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Gerwaizel had begun to feel that his tarot readings were lacking pizazz ever since the downgrading of his ramen situation.

There were a lot of prominent faces from the COVID reign of tyranny that we won’t be remembering fondly. Here in the United States, the worst was that of Anthony Fauci, a lifelong bureaucrat who masqueraded as a physician who knew more than anyone else.

He was there on television seemingly every day for two years. First, with President Trump, then with Joe Biden. Always smug. Alway scolding. And, as it turns out, always lying.

We here on the Right have long dreamt about Fauci getting perp-walked, then eventually fitted for prison togs for his tyrannical misdeeds during the drawn-out COVID gulag days. Sadly, we live in an era when leftists seem to be able to get away with anything. The more we learn about Fauci, however, the slimier he gets. Maybe, just maybe, some of it might start sticking.

This is from something that Matt wrote over the weekend:

This is significant, considering Fauci spent years insisting that COVID was created in nature. He also played a role in undermining the reputations of those who argued that the virus was man-made and leaked from the Wuhan lab. “He absolutely knew what was going on,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) told Newsmax. “As a matter of fact, several scientists were discussing this and agreeing with each other that it made no sense that it came from a natural selection process.” McCormick added that, to him, the “strangest thing of all is that the more data they got,” the evidence pointed to the lab leak theory — but Fauci and others insisted that it came from nature.

Remember, it was racist to suggest that the virus even came from China.

Fauci is the kind of guy who can make one long for the transparency and honesty of the Nixon days. Nixon, by the way, was president when Fauci first went to work for the federal bureaucratic behemoth.

The desire to see Fauci atone for the deliberate prevarication he repeatedly used to destroy people’s lives has grown quite a bit in the last week. Michael Cantrell covered the latest on that:

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), is super-fired up due to some newly released 2020 emails that reveal Dr. Anthony Fauci, who headed up the White House response to the COVID-19 pandemic, admitting that scientists at Wuhan University were working on gain-of-function experiments. Paul is now calling on the Justice Department to investigate the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for lying to Congress. According to the Daily Wire, Paul penned a letter that was immediately sent out to Attorney General Merrick Garland a week ago, alleging that Fauci committed perjury when he went before a Senate committee in July 2021 and stated that the National Institute of Health “has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).”

OK, I know that the Merrick Garland DOJ doesn’t specialize in going after people who are actually criminals, but let’s just indulge ourselves for a moment. Maybe Garland will get a conscience and decide to give the bad doctor a serious look. The country could get lucky and Garland might want to use Fauci as a deflection from the fact that people are pointing out that FBI Director Christopher Wray has been torturing the truth when testifying before Congress. Fauci could be a convenient fall guy to keep eyes off of Wray.

Great government we have now.

This shouldn’t be a partisan issue in America. Fauci, Rochelle Wolensky, and company weren’t just blowing up the lives of Republicans with their draconian non-science during the pandemic. I live in a very blue city and there were a lot of businesses here that didn’t survive the lockdowns. Surely the Democrats whose family businesses vanished overnight feel some disgruntlement too.

Or maybe they’re so mesmerized by all things government that they can’t ever fault the power-hungry loons who are running the country.

For now, it’s nice think that Fauci will eventually stop enjoying his retirement and be forced to get on a state-sponsored meal and housing program.

Dreaming can be a healthy escape.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Meta’s Threads Is Already Fraying

Squad Member Insincerely Walks Back Antisemitic Comments After Backlash From Leading Dems

Congressman’s Urgent Warning: Never Invest in ESG Funds

Time to Make Joe Biden’s Neurological and Cognitive Medical Records an Issue

Execs Are ‘Panicked’ Over the Post-Tucker Fox News Primetime Lineup Ratings

Biden Crime Family Had Over 20 Shell Companies Laundering Foreign Payments, Comer Claims

Make it happen! Rand Paul Now Calling on DOJ to Probe Fauci for Allegedly Lying to Congress

Author Makes Huge Claim About the Impact Marilyn Monroe’s Call to JFK Had on Jackie Kennedy

U.S. Soldier Facing Military Discipline ‘Willingly’ Crosses Into North Korea

Judge Approves Oregon’s ‘Terrible’ New Gun Control Law

Nearly Three-Quarters of French Public Wants to Strip Migrant Rioters of Citizenship

In-N-Out Bans Masks for Workers, COVID Cultists Melt Down

Money Well Spent: Four Things China Got for Their ‘Donations’ to Joe Biden

Springtime for AI

One Bandit Is Hitting Banks in Houston With an Unusual Gimmick

On Politics, Evil, and Stupidity

He’ll just get stronger. BREAKING: Trump Claims He Will Be Indicted Again by Jack ‘if That is Really His Name’ Smith

Townhall Mothership

What the Biden White House Is Doing in the Press Room Is Pretty Fascist

Ilhan Omar’s Global Warming Tweet Earned a Hilarious Community Note

If the donkey fits…Mitt Romney Sounds Like a Democrat With His Response to GOP Concerns of Justice System

Last Week’s Hearing Wasn’t the First Time FBI Director Wray Was Loose With the Truth

New study: Teaching kids “Stop, don’t touch, run away, tell an adult” when they see a gun makes a big difference

Cam&Co. Opposition mounting to Massachusetts “Lawful Citizens Imprisonment Act”

Guns likely a big issue in Michigan Senate race

GOP rivals react to latest Trump drama… Asa Hutchinson wins the prize for pearl-clutching

Female recruit finds male still in possession of his dangly bits showering with her disturbing

NYC’s MTA: Welcome to the jungle

Cool. Trump’s Plan to Destroy the Deep State Causes Panic at the New York Times

Louisiana Legislature Overrides Dem. Gov’s Veto of Bill Blocking ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Minors

Ron DeSantis Takes It to CNN and Jake Tapper in Solid Interview Performance

Sky News wonders if a ‘blistering’ heat wave caused a car to catch fire

CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT gonna allow it

HOO BOY! Beto O’Rourke begging Biden to stop Abbott from securing Texas’ border goes SO wrong

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Gilgo Beach Murders Update: Guns, Creepy Art, and ‘Torture Porn’ Found in Search of Alleged Serial Killer’s Home

The Latest COVID ‘Conspiracy Theory’ That Proved True

Despite Strike on Crimea Bridge, Ukraine Counteroffensive Is Stalling

Trump’s Enemies Need to Accept That He Can Win

Around the Interwebz

‘Barbie’ Review: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Compete for Control of High-Concept Living Doll Comedy

The armor of armored fish started out as part of the nervous system

I highly recommend “Klara and the Sun.” 10 Thought-Provoking Novels About Artificial Intelligence

Smells Like Onion

Customers Relieved To See Perky 7-Eleven Cashier’s Spirit Has Finally Been Crushed https://t.co/bbWwPb9zXs pic.twitter.com/GEq8FgZdPN — The Onion (@TheOnion) July 18, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery