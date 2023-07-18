Money Well Spent: Four Things China Got for Their 'Donations' to Joe Biden

FACT-O-RAMA! In the business world, ROI stands for “return on investment.”

Just two years into what is hopefully a four-year term, China’s commie regime has already gotten their money’s worth from Gropey Joe Biden.

When Xi Jinping tells Biden to jump, Joe says, “How wide?”

Let’s take a look at what China has gotten for the “alleged” mad stacks — estimated to be about $31 million — the Biden crime family has hoovered in from Joe Biden’s sugar daddy in Beijing.

1. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity

Biden decided not to include Taiwan in the the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event. But check out who was invited to partake, in Biden’s own words:

We’re launching today with countries from across the Indo-Pacific — Australia, Brunei, India — and, by the way, Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for being here as well — Prime Minister of India — the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, and New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. And we’re here today for one simple purpose: The future of the 21st century economy is going to be largely written in the Indo-Pacific — in our region.

Why would Biden exclude Taiwan — an economic powerhouse — but admit Malaysia, considering Taiwan’s gross domestic product (GDP) dwarfs that of Malaysia?

Maybe for the same reasons the World Bank has a GDP listing for Malaysia but doesn’t have one for what they call “Taiwan, China.” In China’s eyes, Taiwan is “persona non grata.” They are a lamb, and the Chinese wolves are circling.

China wants to invade Taiwan. That was difficult to do when Trump was president. But the current occupant of the White House seems to be awfully accommodating to China and its tyrannical leaders.

2. Ending the “China Initiative”

The China Initiative was a Trump-era plan to track down Chinese spies who were stealing — among other things — intellectual property. And it was working.

“In the last year, the Department has made incredible strides in countering the systemic efforts by the PRC to enhance its economic and military strength at America’s expense,” Attorney General William Barr declared several years ago. “While much work remains to be done, the Department is committed to holding to account those who would steal, or otherwise illicitly obtain, the U.S. intellectual capital that will propel the future.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray agreed.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s theft of sensitive information and technology isn’t a rumor or a baseless accusation. It’s very real, and it’s part of a coordinated campaign by the Chinese government, which the China Initiative is helping to disrupt,” Wray concurred. “The FBI opens a new China-related counterintelligence case nearly every 10 hours and we’ll continue our aggressive efforts to counter China’s criminal activity.”

Brahma Chellaney wrote the following for The Hill back on June 6, 2022:

Despite the FBI director publicly warning that Chinese spying in the U.S. has reached unparalleled levels, Biden has effectively disbanded the “China Initiative,” which was intended to empower the Justice Department to combat Beijing’s vast espionage campaign.

Biden put the kibosh on the China Initiative. Why would the president stop chasing Chinese spies? Because Beijing told him to chasing them is somehow “racist.”

3. That Chinese Spy Balloon

U.S. officials were watching the Chinese spy balloon the moment it lifted off from their mainland. We had plenty of time to shoot it down over the Aleutian Islands. Joe “decided” to let the balloon run its course over the entire COTUS (Continental United States). He waited until it hovered over our military bases — while sending data back to China in real time — before allowing it to be shot down over the Atlantic Ocean.

Below, Janet Yellen can’t taste Jinping’s boot enough:

4. Chinese Fentanyl

Many people believe Joe Biden leaves the southern border open to welcome millions of future potential Democrat voters. Some believe it’s all part of the World Economic Forum’s plan to move third-word countries into the U.S. and Europe. I agree with both of those hypotheses. I also think Biden keeps it open because his masters in China make billions of dollars every year on the drug, which also kills roughly 80,000 American per year. That’s a win-win for China.

It almost seems like our president is helping China every step of the way while spending hundreds of billions of dollars helping Ukraine fight Russia, which poses little threat to the U.S. Why would Joe do such a thing?

Again, Brahma Chellaney writing for The Hill hits a grand slam: