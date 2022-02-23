BOMBSHELL: Biden's DOJ Drops Anti-Spy China Initiative — Because Racism

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and his Chi-com libertine Fang-Fang are going to crack open the champagne over this one. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has dropped the Trump-era China Initiative, created to go after Chinese spies.

Justice Department ends Trumps China Initiative Program was designed specifically to monitor and address the specific threats China posed. Administration feared that a country specific program indicated “bias against Asian-Americans and Chinese Nationals” We are doomed — Javier Goya (@JavierGoya7) February 23, 2022

In 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions started the China Initiative to counter threats of Chinese espionage and corporate secret-stealing. In the three years that the successful Chinese initiative was operational, the DOJ had accrued almost 60 cases involving Chinese spying, hacking, and lying about grant applications.

This insane decision comes shortly after FBI Director Christopher Wray declared that China was “more brazen, more damaging than ever before.”

Why would Biden’s administration stop hunting Chinese spies? The excuse they are giving is exactly what you would expect from the left: racism!

“Anything that creates the impression that the Department of Justice applies different standards based on race or ethnicity harms the department and our efforts, and it harms the public,” Matthew Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, informed reporters. “I do believe that the China Initiative was driven by genuine national security concerns. But I’m also mindful that the department must maintain the trust of the people whom we serve.”

Is it really about racism, or does it have something to do with Hunter “Beijing” Biden investing in China? Why in God’s name would Biden stop chasing Chinese moles?

Citing complaints from some Asian Americans and a few Communist Indoctrination camps universities, the DOJ has decided to broaden the scope of their anti-spying activities and spend more time looking at possible spies from Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

FACT-O-RAMA! North Korea is also in Asia. Don’t tell Biden, or their spies may soon be running amok as well.

What if the FBI stopped chasing midwestern grannies who walked into the Capitol to take dangerous, insurrectionary selfies and spent those resources to intercept Chinese spooks? Nah, better to leave those Chinese spies alone so that someone can’t cry “RACISM!”

Never mind those aforementioned cases against alleged Chinese spying; the DOJ had to drop charges last summer against six people in regards to their research grants and their alleged ties to China. Some people began to scream “BIAS!” Protestors gathered outside the DOJ headquarters last summer and complained that the China Initiative unfairly targeted Chinese people. I’m not kidding.

FACT-O-RAMA! Chinese spies are likely, (though not necessarily – looking at you, Rep. Swalwell) to be Chinese.

Olsen further said that grant fraud allegations will still be looked into, although criminal prosecution is unlikely. The DOJ would pursue administrative or civil sanctions. Merry Christmas, Xi Jinping!

A former DOJ official stated that the Biden Administration “stopped fighting for the China initiative on Jan. 20, 2021,” the day President Pee-pants took office.

“We gave up. You know the champagne corks will be popping at CCP (Communist Chinese Party) offices. They won the disinformation campaign,” the official continued.

The announcement was conveniently made as all eyes are on Russia and Ukraine.

Biden gave China a gift when he abandoned Afghanistan. Now his DOJ has taken its focus off of chasing Chinese spies. Why not just send them our secrets and cut out the middle man?

First, Gen. Mark Milley called China and kindly told them he would give them notice if Trump, for some reason, decided to attack the CCP. China now seems to own our DOJ as well. Well done, Joe. Talk about an insurrection. My Mandarin language lessons start tomorrow.