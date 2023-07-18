Nearly Three-Quarters of French Public Wants to Strip Migrant Rioters of Citizenship

I reported recently at PJ Media on the ongoing riots throughout France following an alleged George Floyd-esque police hate crime against a migrant.

The native people of France — the French — are now paying the cost, which is unchecked arson, robbery, theft, wanton violence, etc.

France is a failed experiment. pic.twitter.com/h4L7rU7WVM — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) June 30, 2023

Such is the bounty of sacred Diversity™.

Via CNews (translated from original French):

While France is barely recovering from the riots which caused several million euros in material damage, a CSA poll for CNEWS highlights that 73% of French people are in favor of the forfeiture of nationality for dual nationals who participated in [this] violence. A large majority of the French people questioned declared themselves in favor of the forfeiture of French nationality for dual nationals who participated in the riots. The latter broke out after the death of Nahel, killed by a police officer during a refusal to comply, on June 27. Thus, when asked about the potential forfeiture of French nationality for dual nationals who participated in the riots, the French are positioned in favor of the latter (73%), while only 27% of them oppose it.

Per the poll, even a majority of lefties in France are coming around to the idea that perhaps — just maybe — importing uncounted (and perhaps uncountable) hordes of Third World migrants and expecting a utopia to blossom was a bit of a pipe dream.

The voters of the National Rally are however those who adhere the least to this proposal (89%), against 98% for those of the Republicans, and 100% for the supporters of the party of Éric Zemmour, Reconquest. More surprisingly, French people close to left and far left parties are mostly in favor (56%) of this loss of nationality, but in a much lower proportion than on the right.

It’ll be interesting to see how the multinational corporate state frames the rising tide of self-identified leftists who are joining the populist right in a quest to save Western civilization from irreparable dilution (not hyperbole, in my view) due to overwhelming rates of mass immigration. In the end, it comes down to sheer demographics.

Related: With Country on Edge, France Bans Private Fireworks for Bastille Day

Similarly, I reported at PJ Media a few months back that an overwhelming majority of French citizens want to stem the George Soros-sponsored flooding of Third World immigrants into their country.

Via Remix: