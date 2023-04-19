Poll: 64% of French Citizenry Demand Stop to Non-European Immigration

The French public has been treated to enough sacred neoliberal Diversity™ for the moment, as expressed via recent polling on transnational non-European immigration.

Via Remix:

When asked “if we should stop non-European immigration to France,” more than six out of 10 French people (64%) answer “yes,” according to a poll for CNEWS by Consumer Science & Analytics (CSA) published on Wednesday, April 12. According to the same survey, 36% of respondents answered “no,” thus opposing this idea. The latest poll generally aligns with previous polls on the topic of immigration in France, which show the French are overwhelmingly opposed to mass immigration.

Fascinatingly, the poll also shows some unorthodox breakdowns by gender on the issue:

Women are slightly more in favor of the idea of stopping non-European migration flows than men (61 percent), a finding that generally contrasts with polls from other countries like the United States, Germany, Sweden and Finland. In general, polling finds that women are generally more open to the idea of mass immigration in Western countries.

Beyond attitudes on immigration, women across the West tend to embrace liberal ideology writ large at higher rates than men. In this poll, “94 percent of those polled who said they were on the right were in favor of stopping non-European migration to France,” which would seem to indicate that a large share of the sample pool consisted of right-wing women.

Of course, Democracy™ means that the ruling transnational authorities in Brussels are endowed with the decision to make existential policy decisions on France’s immigration policy.

Related: Americans Should Pay Attention to the Riots in France

EU headquarters is the ultimate authority, which is conveniently totally beyond the reach of democratic accountability from the French population.

In the United States, via a 2014 study from Cambridge University, public opinion is literally irrelevant to policymaking.

When a majority of citizens disagrees with economic elites and/or with organised interests, they generally lose. Moreover, because of the strong status quo bias built into the US political system, even when fairly large majorities of Americans favour policy change, they generally do not get it… average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence [over US policy].

This is the age in the West of rule by technocracy. The vestiges of democracy – the empty husk for purely performative purposes – are left in place to placate the NPC liberals who still believe deeply in the cause of Democracy™, the kind of Stockholm Syndrome-riddled masochists who reflexively worship their technocratic overlords like Anthony Fauci.