Time to Make Joe Biden's Neurological and Cognitive Medical Records an Issue

A fake news headline from four years ago proclaimed, “Joe Biden is ‘healthy, vigorous,’ doctors report says.” It was a fantasy. Our thumb-on-the-scale media is unchallenged. And so now we have the spectacle of the American president falling asleep midsentence in a press conference with the Israeli ambassador. Talk about projecting American weakness on the world stage.

It is time for the American public and those media members who no longer wear their official Democrat-issue rose-colored glasses to demand answers. Based on his pathetic daily public schedule, Joe Biden’s inability to perform the daily duties of the presidency demands facts, not fantasy.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s “2022 Alzheimers disease facts and figures,” by age 85, 33% of people will have Alzheimer’s disease. Joe Biden would be 82 at a second-term swearing-in. By the end of his term, he would be 86.

Democrats have a long history of running seriously ill candidates for public positions. When FDR ran for his unprecedented fourth term, he was desperately ill and should have stepped aside. He died 82 days after being sworn in. Instead of leaving it up to voters, he concealed his poor health and hand-picked the next president.

In 1988 Joe Biden had an intracranial hemorrhage from a cerebral aneurysm. This can increase the risk of mental decline with age. And while Alzheimer’s disease is common, dementia can take many forms. Symptoms include memory problems, changes in personality, and compromised judgment. Plaques and tangles in the brain are one cause of Alzheimer’s. With age, the risk goes up exponentially. Age, family history, head trauma, and metabolic disorders increase the risk, which doubles every five years after 65.

According to Christopher M. Palmer, MD, assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, in his book “Brain Energy”, “once Alzheimer’s is diagnosed, almost all patients will develop psychiatric symptoms – –97% in one study. These can include just about anything you can think of – anxiety, depression, personality changes, agitation, insomnia, social withdrawal, you name it. About 50% of Alzheimer’s patients will develop psychotic symptoms like hallucinations and delusions, so essentially every psychiatric symptom can emerge with Alzheimer’s disease.”

This leaves two questions. First, if Biden is reelected, will the team propping him up and running the show in the White House invoke the 25th amendment if it means they will lose power? If the willingness of Democrat politicians and the media to circle the wagons around the long-term care facility formerly known as the Democrat caucus in the U.S. Senate is any indication, the answer is no.

Perhaps Sen. John Fetterman can give us a speech on what Biden should do. Democrat President Woodrow Wilson’s stroke didn’t interfere with friends and family taking it upon themselves to run the executive branch when he couldn’t function. Democrats tend to cling to power with a death-like grip.

The second question is, will Joe Biden, who claims to model his presidency on FDR, simply run so he can appoint the next president by stepping down a few months into his second term? Democrats have done it before, and they are nothing if not consistent.

Either prospect is not inspiring and should not be accepted by the American people. It is time for Joe Biden’s neurological and cognitive health to be fully vetted by voters. I’m sure California Gov. Gavin Newsom will gladly pay for any of the needed tests.

A doctor friend, the attending physician at several nursing homes and senior care facilities, observing how Joe Biden walks, said before the 2020 election that his gait was wrong. The stiff boxy way he carries his upper body indicates a problem. Neurological and other tests probably should be done to determine the underlying condition. Despite what Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says, no one believes Sleepy Joe is so vigorous that he leaves his younger staff winded with his whirlwind activity. Like many enablers, the White House staff is in denial, at least publicly.

Sooner or later, someone has to make the hard decision about whether or not Joe Biden needs a cane or walker to prevent a possible fall or a broken hip. This brings us back to the bottom line: is Joe Biden physically fit for a second term?

It is time for the White House to put medical records on the table. The fact they refuse to do so, which would put this issue to rest, probably means he has some serious medical issues. If that is the case, he isn’t fit for a second term.