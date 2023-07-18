Rand Paul Now Calling on DOJ to Probe Fauci for Allegedly Lying to Congress

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), is super-fired up due to some newly released 2020 emails that reveal Dr. Anthony Fauci, who headed up the White House response to the COVID-19 pandemic, admitting that scientists at Wuhan University were working on gain-of-function experiments. Paul is now calling on the Justice Department to investigate the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for lying to Congress.

According to the Daily Wire, Paul penned a letter that was immediately sent out to Attorney General Merrick Garland a week ago, alleging that Fauci committed perjury when he went before a Senate committee in July 2021 and stated that the National Institute of Health “has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).”

Here’s more from the report:

The 2020 email from Fauci revolved around a call he shared with various scientists, including Francis Collins, (former director of the National Human Genome Research Institute), who were “concerned about the fact that upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCoV, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was inserted.” This key passage immediately followed: “The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan.” In September 2021, Richard Ebright, professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University and laboratory director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology, told Newsweek that documents released by The Intercept proved “unequivocally” that NIH grants were used to fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Paul then noted that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) made the determination back in June that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, along with Wuhan University, received funding from the NIH. Given the fact that the vast majority of government employees and officials pretty much can get away with murder, one has to wonder what the GAO actually does.

The Kentucky Republican explained that the GAO report “noted that NIH funded the WIV’s project ‘Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence’” and included “genetic experiments to combine naturally occurring bat coronaviruses with SARS and MERS viruses, resulting in hybridized coronavirus strains. … GAO also found that NIH funded the Wuhan University’s collaboration with WIV on viral detection in the Yunnan province.”

The GAO said, “Specifically, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) provided $200,000 in grant funding to Wuhan University, the only selected Chinese entity to receive funding directly from a federal agency. … All three selected Chinese entities received first-tier subawards from award recipients or second-tier subawards from another subrecipient. Specifically, we identified seven subawards to the three entities: Wuhan University: Two subawards totaling $240,496 disbursed, WIV: Three subawards totaling $1,413,720 disbursed, and AMMS: Two subawards totaling $514,129 disbursed. … Funding was disbursed under five of the seven subawards to the selected entities in calendar years 2014 through 2021.”

According to Paul, Fauci stated before the Senate committee in 2021 that the NIH never funded gain-of-function studies, yet “gain-of-function research was done entirely in the Wuhan Institute by Doctor Shi [Zhengli] and was funded by the NIH.”

Paul then stated that a paper produced by the folks at the Wuhan Institute of Virology made mention of efforts to create a “chimeric” coronavirus. Well, that’s terrifying, right? For those who might not know the word, “chimera” means taking two different things and making them one. Imagine an alligator combined with a lion. That’s a chimera. And that’s what these “scientists,” who seem to be of the “mad” variety, wanted to do with coronaviruses. In other words, they were seeking to produce a super virus.

Since such a virus would have been altered by the work of humans, this would have made it “gain-of-function” research.

The senator then said the information “explicitly matches the definition of gain-of-function research,” while Fauci had explained, “This paper was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain-of-function.”