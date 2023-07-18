In-N-Out Bans Masks for Workers, COVID Cultists Melt Down

The mentally unwell Zero COVID people in the liberal media machine are very upset about a new policy from infamous West Coast burger chain In-N-Out. The policy bars workers from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note saying that wearing one is medically necessary.

Via Forbes:

In-N-Out Burger has a new store policy prohibiting employees from wearing masks unless they have an approved doctor’s note. The policy, confirmed in a call this morning, was introduced to “emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features.” It continues by stating that this will help “balance two things that In-N-Out is known for – exceptional customer service and unmatched standards for health, safety, and quality.” Those employees who refuse will be disciplined “up to and including termination of employment.”

In-N-Out Burger is allegedly trying to ban employees from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, except @innoutburger in CA. MaskTogetherAmerica condemns mask bullying, mask banning or any forms of discrimination against people who mask up to stay healthy. pic.twitter.com/r407w9ngSi — MaskTogetherAmerica (@TogetherWeMask) July 14, 2023

Masking as a prophylactic measure against COVID-19 has been thoroughly debunked as performative pseudoscience at this point, as I and others have reported at PJ Media previously. Furthermore, masking as a universal default practice is aesthetically displeasing and socially destructive, as reading facial expressions and responding accordingly is innate to human interaction, which is what In-N-Out was getting at in its statement.

But even if we were to take at face value the false claim that masking was a godsend in terms of preventing COVID transmission, the people upset about In-N-Out’s policy gave up the right to demand anything on behalf of workers after they pressured businesses to force-mask and force-vax millions of employees and then excused these measures under the guise of “private sector gets to set its own rules.”

Just a couple of short years ago, according to the corporate state media, businesses were well within their right to enforce mask requirements even when local governments had already dropped them. It was framed as a wonderful achievement of the free market to pick up COVID enforcement duties where the government fails.

Via ABC News, March 2021 (emphasis added):

Even though some states have lifted mask mandates, police and law enforcement experts say you can still face charges if you refuse to wear a mask at a store, restaurant or business that requires one. Governors in Texas and Mississippi have lifted state executive orders mandating face coverings amid the pandemic, but a slew of businesses have already said they will still require customers to wear masks. Businesses have the right and authority to demand that customers wear masks on their property, according to law enforcement expert Brad Garrett, a former FBI agent and current ABC News contributor. Moreover, failing to abide by a businesses’ mask requirement could result in criminal trespass charges.

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, no?