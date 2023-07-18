The Latest COVID 'Conspiracy Theory’ That Proved True

The COVID-19 pandemic is sometimes like a distant memory to me. It’s hard to believe the things people did in the name of safety. Masking in public. Masking outside. Masking alone in a car. Double masking. Closing down businesses and schools. Not seeing loved ones. Vaccine mandates.

What the hell were people thinking?

The truth is that, for a while, people were scared because they didn’t know any better. We had a reasonable amount of faith that our health institutions had our best interests in mind, though it quickly became clear that this wasn’t the case.

Early on in the pandemic, even though COVID deaths didn’t quite reach the apocalyptic levels that some people predicted, questions were nevertheless raised about the accuracy of COVID death totals and whether they were being inflated.

One reason for this was the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) directed physicians to put COVID-19 on death certificates even if the patient never tested positive for the disease. “COVID-19 should be reported on the death certificate for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death,” a CDC memo from March 24, 2020, stated.

One problem with “assuming” that COVID was a contributing factor was that the symptoms of the disease were so wide-ranging and common to other diseases. Fever or chills, cough, breathing difficulty, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, were all considered symptoms of COVID, many of which were often associated with the common cold. On top of that, hospitals were financially incentivized to assume a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Naturally, we started asking questions about whether the COVID fatality rates were inflated. When motorcycle accidents and gunshot deaths were being labeled as COVID deaths, it was easy to see what was going on. Public health officials wanted the public to be afraid. Of course, anyone who asked the wrong questions was dubbed a conspiracy theorist, big tech flagged our articles here at PJ Media as misinformation, and content creators were demonetized.

Well, guess what, like so many other things dubbed a conspiracy theory years ago, the mainstream media has finally admitted the truth.

“Covid’s toll, to be clear, has not fallen to zero. The C.D.C.’s main Covid webpage estimates that about 80 people per day have been dying from the virus in recent weeks, which is equal to about 1 percent of overall daily deaths,” the New York Times reported on Monday. “The official number is probably an exaggeration because it includes some people who had [the] virus when they died even though it was not the underlying cause of death. Other C.D.C. data suggests that almost one-third of official recent Covid deaths have fallen into this category. A study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases came to similar conclusions” (emphasis added).

Well, isn’t that convenient? How many of us were censored and suppressed for saying this three years ago?