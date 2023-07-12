The Morning Briefing: Team Biden Doubles Down on Its Soviet Censorship Freak Flag

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Darñuelo could never hide his disappointment whenever proper jerkin fitting was ignored at the Tri-County Ren Faire.

The leftward lurch of Democrats in America has, of course, been happening for a very, very long time. Those of us who have been observing it for decades can remember a time when there was some subtlety and nuance involved in their approach. Not a lot, but some.

Then the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu came ashore in America. The Dems found it impossible to hide their fondness for totalitarianism. It’s been one headlong rush to the commie cliff ever since.

Joe Biden and his puppet masters have openly embraced the desire to shred the Constitution and end the United States of America as we know it. They’re not going to change the name or anything, but we’re not going to recognize it.

This is a follow-up to something that both Robert and Ben covered last week, and which we discussed here in last Wednesday’s Briefing.

Here’s Ben with a recap:

As I reported last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge in Louisiana ordered an injunction against federal government censorship of social media, pending the ultimate disposition of the case. The ruling came in a lawsuit seeking damages for state-directed censorship of social media in apparent violation of the First Amendment.

The judge frowned upon the President of the United States using his power to lean on social media to shut down dissent from conservatives. As Ben goes on to report, said President of the United States and those running his pudding brain were not amused:

New reporting indicates that the Brandon entity is refusing to abide by the court’s order, instead requesting an appeals court to block the order.

Bonus points for “the Brandon entity,” by the way.

The creep factor here is through the roof. The Biden administration is so overwhelmed by the desire to censor United States citizens that it immediately ran to court begging to be able to do so again once a judge told them not to. All of this began with the Dems being desperate to shut up anyone who dared question the prevailing COVID narrative. We’ve found out since that the lefty narrative was built on a foundation of lies. They’ve already been found out. One has to wonder what they’re so desperate to hide now.

Welcome to New East Berlin.

Team Biden approaches its disdain for the Constitution with perverse glee. A “Look what we can get away with!” attitude. They’ve gotten away with it for so long that they took great personal affront to having their censorship efforts thwarted by a Trump-appointed judge.

They’re greedy. Democrats are still giving marching orders to the major mainstream media outlets. There aren’t any judges who can change that. Social media has more influence with young people in America though, and the Dems like to make sure that the brainwashing initiative doesn’t have any hiccups.

Just curious: if the Dems keep the White House after next year, where are we going to build the wall?

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We’ll do a couple from the Mailbag. Maybe more in the Friday MB.

Here’s a question I got last week from Jim in San Diego:

Greetings, Kruiser!

Just a request for any info: I know that Kari Lake’s suit has gone forward, at least in apart. Can you tell us anything? After all, the Ministry of Propaganda is dedicating to the suppression of information.

I haven’t in a couple of weeks. Whenever there is news, however, it’s usually some arcane legal thing that I don’t feel qualified to mention or even snark about. By the way, when I say I don’t feel qualified, I mean that it’s a subject I’d have to spend an extra 15 minutes reading about. That’s what journalists do though. I’m a “skim and snark” verbal bomb-throwing opinion writer. Who likes beer.

I received many nice comments as well as emails about the passing of my buddy YoYo and I just wanted to thank you all for them. I like to tell people that I’m dead inside, but I will admit that there have been occasional signs of life thanks to this. I’ll just share this one email from Janice, because she’s been going through the same thing right now:

I lost my cat buddy a little over a week ago. He was 18. I can relate to the lack of rest as he declined over several days. He was my little buddy . He slept at the foot of my bed at night and when I sat down in my recliner to read or watch TV he was up on the footrest or my lap. His name was Julius. Like you, he passed away when I was napping. I miss him terribly. Sometimes, when I am just dozing off at night, I imagine that he has jumped up on my bed. I look forward to your PJ Briefing every morning.

Thanks for being a regular reader, Janice! This struck a chord with me. For the last two days, I keep waiting for him to jump on my bed or pounce on my lap every time I sit in my recliner. We had a “work routine” too. I like to move from my desk to the recliner as I’m writing the “Top O’ the Briefing.” YoYo obviously couldn’t hang out on my lap with the computer there, but he would quickly hop up on one of the arms of the chair and settle in, occasionally resting his chin on my forearm as I typed.

Again, thanks for all of the kind words. Last week was awful, and it’s great to be back cranking out the words for an audience with so many cool people.

I will resume my regularly scheduled curmudgeonly heartlessness shortly.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Love at first sight.. 😊 🎥 IG: emiliaivan pic.twitter.com/qOU6JDM4qm — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 11, 2023

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. If It’s Tuesday, We Must Be Stuck With Biden Forever (Unless We Aren’t)

Weird, huh? Attendance Drops Off at First National Jamboree of New, Inclusive Boy Scouts

Watchdog: Massachusetts Health Department Covertly Installed COVID Spyware on Phones

Ray Epps Is Preparing to Sue Fox News—for What?

Now That the World Is Crazier Than Charles Manson, Manson Family Killer Released From Prison

Biden Administration Fights Court Injunction Against Government-Directed Censorship

UPS Could Take a Huge Hit if Its Drivers Go on Strike

Does Jack White Have TDS? Rocker Slams Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson for Chatting With Trump

Come on in, al Qaeda. Another Biden DHS Program to Release Thousands of Illegals into U.S.

Welcome to the Fight: Georgia State Legislator Defects to the GOP

Hoo-boy. The FBI Asks Americans to Report Crimes. Things Go About as Well as You’d Expect.

Florida AG Says Meta Has a Human Trafficking Problem

‘Just Stop Oil’ Protest Hits Pride™ Parade: Social Justice Civil War

Wisconsin Governor Doctors a Bill as a ‘Partial Veto’ to Fund Schools for 400 Years

Let’s get you to the potty, Joe. King Charles Leads a Confused Joe Biden Around at UK Ceremony

How Many Bidens Live in the White House, Anyway?

Attendance at Walt Disney World Crashing Despite Deep Discounts

Air Force Suspends Bonuses and Personnel Moves Due to ‘Funding Shortfall’

Townhall Mothership

Cool. New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and ‘Start From Scratch’

Everything and never, probs. What Does the Secret Service Know About Cocainegate and When Will We Find Out?

Joe Biden Sure Is Having a Tough Time at the NATO Summit

How a ‘Disinformation’ Author Responded to Being Caught Spreading Disinformation

Biden’s anti-gun executive orders falling one by one

Cam&Co. Ten rounds is too many for the gun grabbers

Psychiatrist says mass shootings not about gun control

Americans’ trust in higher ed collapses

Liberals step on rake trying to capitalize on insurers pulling out of Florida

You hit your death goal today! Executed Russian sub commander may have been tracked on a fitness app

New Sotomayor Ethics Questions Would Have Dems Demanding Impeachment If It Were Thomas

CA Dems Block Bill That Would Make Human Trafficking of a Minor a Serious Felony

RFK Jr. Destroys Fauci Over COVID Policies, Would Tell His AG to Prosecute if Crimes Are Found

A SOBERING reminder the Left approved of separating unvaccinated kids from their parents

LOL. The Vaseline Twitter account is pretty ‘A-GLAZE-ING’ today and Twitter is here for it

CBS News: Biden’s ‘grandfatherly appeal’ may be an asset at NATO summit

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Me. The Lizzofication of America Continues: Travel Companies Offering ‘Size-Inclusive’ Vacation Packages

Countries Court BRICS as Members Seek to Ruin U.S. Dollar

NATO Summit: Sweden in, Ukraine Out, and Erdogan a Big Winner

Looking for New Gig? Get Yourself a New Gender!

‘Scientific Consensus,’ You Say? Professor Alleges Trans Activists ‘Killed’ His Research Paper on Gender Dysphoria

What Taylor Swift’s Recent Lyrics Change Says About Our Culture

Around the Interwebz

Harrison Ford On His Initial Reaction To Indiana Jones’ Costume For ‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’

87% of classic games are out of print. That’s a problem for gaming history.

When Chuck Cunningham Vanished From ‘Happy Days’

Bee Me

DYING.

Miss Netherlands 'Champing At The Bit' To Compete In Next Beauty Pageant https://t.co/Km55t8Yyfr pic.twitter.com/epykXeNB8Q — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 11, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

Sometimes an ’80s song is needed to slough off the political ick of the day. Also, every guy my age had a crush on Belinda Carlisle.