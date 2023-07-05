The Morning Briefing: Judge Gives Free Speech Lovers a Big 4th of July Gift

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zenyck was convinced that his fate was inextricably tied to whichever Darren was featured most that week on reruns of Bewitched.

I hope you all had a wonderful Independence Day. Some quick, post-holiday fare for you today. Perhaps we can make the freedom-reveling food coma glow linger awhile longer. Many hotdogs were smothered in onions here in the Kruiser Bunker, and that’s a memory I’d like to cherish for as long as possible.

Holidays are usually slow news days but yesterday was rather spectacular for those of us who still know why the 4th of July is a special day. Robert has the details:

On Independence Day, July 4, 2023, the forces of freedom won a major victory, and the Biden regime suffered a historic defeat. May there be many more days like this. The Biden regime is authoritarian to the core. Like every hard-Left authority in the history of the world, it is intolerant of dissent and determined to stamp out all opposition, not by defeating it at the ballot box, and certainly not by besting it in the court of public opinion, but by forcibly silencing it. But on Tuesday, Judge Terry Doughty, Chief U.S. district judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, put a massive roadblock in the way of Biden’s handlers’ ongoing efforts to ensure that only their own perspective can be heard in the American public square.

The real reason that the lefties have been wailing and filling their diapers ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter is that Musk has been instrumental in exposing the totalitarian state chumminess between the Biden government and social media. They worked in concert to shut down anyone on the right who questioned the prevailing COVID narrative. For those of us in conservative digital media, that had some rough financial consequences.

These people are evil.

Doughty, by the way, is a Trump appointee, so thank you once again, Mr. President.

The good judge didn’t pull any punches:

In a landmark ruling in Missouri v. Biden, Doughty struck back hard against what he called “the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.” Doughty even began his decision by quoting the most famous adage regarding the importance of the freedom of speech: “I may disapprove of what you say, but I would defend to the death your right to say it,” a statement that is often attributed to Voltaire but which Doughty credits to the early twentieth-century English writer Evelyn Beatrice Hall (whom he mistakenly calls Hill, but that doesn’t detract from the power of his ruling). Doughty declares that “in their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech.” He noted that “Plaintiffs allege that Defendants, through public pressure campaigns, private meetings, and other forms of direct communication, regarding what Defendants described as ‘disinformation,’ ‘misinformation,’ and ‘malinformation,’ have colluded with and/or coerced social-media platforms to suppress disfavored speakers, viewpoints, and content on social-media platforms.”

The words disinformation and misinformation have been weaponized by the Left to relentlessly assault free speech in the United States. As we are all painfully aware, those claiming to be the arbiters of disinformation and misinformation are actually disseminators of both. Once again, it’s all about projection with the lefties.

They don’t merely want to shut us up, they want to shut us down. They want to ruin our lives.

As Robert pointed out, the Dem spin machine will go into overdrive to attempt to portray as something negative. They’re terrified of dissent.

Let’s see if we can scare them a little more.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Excellent timing! Court Hands Down A MASSIVE Victory for Freedom on the Fourth of July

Lady Liberty: A Symbol of Freedom, Not Open-Door Immigration

Joy Reid Reveals She Got Into Harvard ‘Only Because of Affirmative Action,’ Surprises No One

Independence Day Thoughts: What is America’s Vocation in The World?

When ‘I Am an American’ Didn’t Count

‘Do You Want to Be Free?’ The Promise of America on Independence Day

Vietnamese Government Censors Hollywood Flick Over Disputed South China Sea Map

Pope Gets Angry Over the Burning of a Book That Calls Christians ‘Vile’

Townhall Mothership

Hunter was visiting, obvs. Radio Dispatch Calls Reveal ‘Unknown Item’ at White House Was Cocaine

Why Merrick Garland Should Pay Attention to What Happens on July 6

It’s a start. North Carolina 12-Week Abortion Ban Goes Into Effect

DeSantis’s Military Background May Be Just the Thing to Set Him Apart From Other Candidates

Independence Day and the freedom to keep and bear arms

Base-ah-bah-roo – red, white and blue

Main Street Republicans Laser-Focused on Kitchen Table Issues for 2024

Philly Mass Shooting Suspect Breaks All Narratives—BLM Supporter, Wears Women’s Clothes, and Some Surprising Posts

Always a show there for the 4th. July 4, 2020: LA Residents Told Authorities ‘Don’t Tread on Me,’ Lit up Sky in Spectacular Show of Defiance

Watch: Joe Biden Turns July 4th Education Event Into the D.C. Blunderdome

LOL no, new Friendster. Meta announces arrival of ‘Threads’ as a direct competitor to Twitter

Kamala Harris reminds us ALL the Left can’t meme and it’s hilariously painful (for her)

Here’s proof that Moms for Liberty are ‘just straight-up Nazis’

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Art of Changing Race

Obamacare, Bidenomics, and the Messaging War

What Exactly Is the ‘LGBTQ Community’ and Who Constitutes It?

Around the Interwebz

Adele Calls Out Fans Who Throw Things At Artists Onstage: “I F***ing Dare You” — Watch

One shot of a kidney protein gave monkeys a brain boost

The Scientific Reason You Should Microwave Popcorn With “This Side Up”

Bee Me

British Parliament Forms July 4 Commission To Investigate Colonial Insurrection https://t.co/qsHR7VPvXC pic.twitter.com/EjcQCEh3tz — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 4, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].