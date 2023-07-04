Joy Reid Reveals She Got Into Harvard ‘Only Because of Affirmative Action,’ Surprises No One

In what can only be described as the most non-shocking news ever, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, in an attempt to criticize the recent Supreme Court ruling declaring race-based admissions unconstitutional, admitted that the only reason she got into Harvard was because of affirmative action.

“I got into Harvard only because of affirmative action,” Reid said during an appearance on All In with Chris Hayes.

It speaks volumes that she thought this was a solid argument in favor of affirmative action. Seriously, if you’ve ever watched her show, or seen clips, Reid doesn’t exactly demonstrate superior intellect. She’s recently accused Ron DeSantis of having the most “openly fascist campaign,” said Florida was full of Nazis, blamed U.S. oil consumption for wildfires, claimed Rep. Eric Swalwell’s affair with a Chinese spy was a right wing conspiracy, and insisted that being anti-trans is “anti-gospel, anti-Christ.”

I could bring up many more examples of Reid’s community college intellect, but you get the point. She also praised Ketanji Brown Jackson’s laughable dissent, which says a lot.

Reid’s declaration shocked no one. Yet, the fact she couldn’t get into Harvard on merit alone was actually something she thought was worth bragging about. She also never seemed to take into account how Asian-American students were egregiously discriminated against because of Harvard’s affirmative action policies. She only sees the issue in terms of how it benefited herself, and benefits other black students. Of course, she doesn’t care, and, ironically, acknowledged how affirmative action cast dark cloud over her time at Harvard because her presence “was questioned” by her white classmates.

“I was in a big conference class where some white students stood up and said, ‘Those students, the black students, they’re only here because of affirmative action.’ It became a huge argument that we all ended up having,” Reid explained. I had never had my academic credentials questioned. I had never had anyone question whether I was intelligent — until I got to Harvard. And it was a defining point of my experience there. It was one of the many reasons I was miserable there my freshman year. You felt completely out of place. People kept telling me, ‘You shouldn’t be here.’ And yet, some of the people I went to school with were far less smart than me or the other black folks there.”

Putting her high opinion of herself aside, it’s amusing that she fails to see that as much as affirmative action got her into Harvard, it did as much (if not more) to make her feel unwelcome there as well. Should any student feel like they are wearing ‘AA’ scarlet letters for affirmative action on campus?