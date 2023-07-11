Florida AG Says Meta Has a Human Trafficking Problem

The metaverse has a dark side, it seems. Florida’s attorney general wants answers from social media giant Meta over human trafficking activities on its platforms. Since Meta platforms host up to 85% of child sex trafficking incidents reported on social media, it’s an urgent crisis that needs addressing.

As leftist media outlets launch disgusting attacks on the movie exposing child sex trafficking, “Sound of Freedom,” it turns out there’s another human trafficking problem not being discussed — except by Florida’s attorney general. AG Ashley Moody sent a letter on July 10 to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighting the issue of human trafficking activities on Meta-owned platforms lnstagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

Moody also serves as Chair of Florida’s Statewide Council on Human Trafficking. The Council, under orders from the state legislature, recently looked into the “frequency and extent to which social media platforms are used to assist, facilitate or support human trafficking” in Florida, with the help of law enforcement agencies, the letter explained. Moody called the results “extraordinary.” They were also sobering.

From Moody’s letter to Zuckerberg:

According to the survey, 146 of the 271 reported instances of social media platform use in human trafficking were attributable to Meta platforms (lnstagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger), more than 53% of the reported instances involved. To put this number in perspective, after Meta platforms, the next-highest social media platform used in human trafficking was Snapchat, and it was utilized 19 times, seven times less than Meta platforms. According to the 2022 Federal Human Trafficking Report, Facebook was the top platform used in recruitment of human trafficking victims from 2019-2022. Facebook and Instagram combined to make up 60% of the top ten platforms included in the study.

Now, if you discuss election fraud, a Hunter Biden scandal, or problems with transgender indoctrination of kids, Meta will be on you like a ton of bricks. But it doesn’t seem to be doing nearly enough to target human trafficking. Talk about messed-up priorities.

Moody’s letter:

Additionally, major social media sites self-reported increases in suspected child sexual abuse materials, including child sex trafficking incidences. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s 2022 CyberTipline Reports by Electronic Service Providers, more than 27 million, or 85%, of the incidents reported were from Meta platforms.

Meta might need to start prioritizing protecting children over making money or supporting woke causes.

Moody requested that Zuckerberg agree to come testify before the Council at its Oct. 2 meeting to discuss this very serious problem. It remains to be seen whether Zuckerberg will show up.