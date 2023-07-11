Now That the World Is Crazier Than Charles Manson, Manson Family Killer to Be Released

When Leslie Van Houten was nineteen years old, she joined the Charles Manson cult. Not long after that, she participated in the August 1969 murders of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary, around the same time that other members of the cult were murdering actress Sharon Tate and her companions. Since 1973, she has been in prison; however, now that American society has gotten far crazier than Charles Manson, Leslie Van Houten is set to be released. Once she sees how insane the world has become, she may wish she were still safely behind bars.

Fox News reported Saturday that according to Van Houten’s attorney, Nancy Tetreault, the killer will soon be freed on parole. One feature of today’s prevailing craziness is the fact that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Crime Pays), who has overseen the Third-Worldization of California as police have stopped detaining people for crimes such as theft and vandalism, has made an amazing transformation into Governor Law and Order: he “stifled several previous efforts to free Houten.”

Suddenly and inexplicably concerned about the victims of a crime, Newsom declared, “More than 50 years after the Manson cult committed these brutal killings, the victims’ families still feel the impact.” This time, however, he lost, which is not surprising since the Left has decided that essentially no crime at all, other than fed-driven “insurrection,” is worthy of incarceration. Newsom said that “although he’s disappointed, he won’t ask the state Supreme Court to block parole this year” for Van Houten.

Tough luck, Gavin! But look on the bright side: now that America is populated by the mentally ill, including those you encourage such as men who think they’re women and vice versa, Leslie Van Houten will have no trouble adjusting to freedom, even after going from the Manson cult to 55 years in the big house. In fact, as it granted her parole, the court praised her “extraordinary rehabilitative efforts, insight, remorse, realistic parole plans, support from family and friends.”

Tetreault remarked, “She’s thrilled, and she’s overwhelmed. She’s just grateful that people are recognizing that she’s not the same person that she was when she committed the murders.” Gee, that’s swell, but the people she helped murder are still dead. They might have been significantly different personalities now, but we will never know.

Nevertheless, now Leslie Van Houten gets to face the thrilling challenges of life in the modern world: she “could be freed in about two weeks, depending on how quickly the paperwork gets filed, and then she will go to a halfway house to learn basic life skills, such as using a cell phone, a computer, and ATM, among other new technology, according to her lawyer.”

That part will be easy, but there will be more to which she will have to adjust. Did anything she experienced at the Manson compound or in prison prepare her for the likes of Rachel Levine or Sam Brinton? Is Leslie Van Houten prepared to deal with the spectacle of Karine Jean-Pierre and Old Joe Biden competing with one another in both mendacity and incoherence?

Will Leslie Van Houten be able to deal with the shock of seeing the U.S. government determinedly argue in court that it has the right to censor Americans, First Amendment be damned? Is she prepared for the prospect of primary school teachers vociferously insisting that pornography must be kept in school libraries and made available to the youngest children and that those who wanted to protect children from this pornography were akin to Nazi book burners?

Given her background, Leslie Van Houten could have a bright future ahead, even at the ripe old age of 73. Now that the inmates are running the asylum, as a famous member of the Manson cult, maybe she should consider a career in politics. After all, if Old Joe shuffles off the stage and Gavin Newsom becomes the Democratic candidate for president in 2024, someone will need to take his place as governor of California.

A former member of a bloodthirsty cult should have no problem accepting the Left’s insane dogmas (men can become women, social workers can effectively replace the police, etc.) and idolatry of the sacrifice of children to Moloch. Will we see Leslie Van Houten for Governor? Whoever the Dems do choose to replace Newsom will be only marginally less crazy.