The FBI Asks Americans to Report Crimes. Things Go About as Well as You'd Expect.

Officer, Americans would like to report the Biden Administration’s FBI for the act of social media trolling. After all, that must explain why the “premier law enforcement agency” and political monkey wenchers that interfered with the 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential elections laughably issued an appeal for Americans to come forward and report crimes.

The FBI issued a tweet that used a flowery script against a mauve pink background inviting Americans to “Speak Now.” “Justice is better than revenge,” the FBI’s tweet stated. “You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now.” The tweet also asked a question: “Do you have tip about a federal crime?” Then it listed a number of crimes, followed by the curious words “FBI’s Version.”

1. Terrorism (FBI’s Version), 2. Cybercrime (FBI’s Version), 3. Counterintelligence (FBI’s Version), 4. Civil Rights (FBI’s Version), 5. Public Corruption (FBI’s Version), 6. Weapons of Mass Destruction (FBI’s Version), 7. Organized Crime (FBI’s Version), 8. Violent Crime (FBI’s Version), 9. White Collar Crime (FBI’s Version)

Justice is better than revenge. You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu to submit a tip. pic.twitter.com/kn9QhlNhGx — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) July 10, 2023

The Washington D.C. Field Office of the FBI is where most of the most troubling investigations have been launched, with appallingly political results. This is the place where civil rights go to die. The place where DOJ attorneys and their FBI counterparts go to solidly radical grand juries, where only conservative ham sandwiches are indicted and found guilty.

They are the star chambers where January 6 trespassers are identified as insurrectionists and put in political gulags while awaiting trial. They are the FBI offices where James Comey commanded an investigation knowingly using fabricated evidence by Democrats using Russian sources to frame an opposing candidate as a Russian spy. Where they worked with the media and Democrat operatives to phony-up a tie to a president and a bank for Putin payoffs that didn’t exist. This is the office that should be shuttered, its cases spun off to other field offices where there’s little incentive to do the bidding of one political party to tie up or lock up political foes. This is the office where political actors came knocking to get 51 signatories to a phony letter. It’s the office run by 7th Floor politicians to frame a sitting president of the United States. It’s the place where the “six ways from Sunday” office exists to settle political scores.

This FBI office seemingly commits more crimes than it solves.

This is the office run by FBI and DOJ officials where Tony Bobulinski came to report tax fraud, shakedowns, and payoffs by the Biden family. This is where Bobulinski brought the records and receipts to the FBI and where his story went to die.

This is the FBI, where Hunter Biden’s laptop was turned over and then buried.

This is the same FBI that possessed the Hunter Biden laptop and then set up media workshops at the Aspen Institute to groom reporters into believing the laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

The exercise by the “Aspen Digital Hack-and-Dump Working Group” involved an 11-day scenario in October 2020 that began with the imaginary release of falsified records related to Hunter Biden’s controversial employment by the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which paid him as much as $1 million a year to serve on its board when his father was vice president.

It was revealed in the Twitter Files.

In Twitter Files #7, we present evidence pointing to an organized effort by representatives of the intelligence community (IC), aimed at senior executives at news and social media companies, to discredit leaked information about Hunter Biden before and after it was published. — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 19, 2022

This is the office run by FBI and DOJ officials where Mike McCormick reported that, as vice president, Joe Biden got Hunter Biden a sweetheart job with Burisma, where “the big guy” (see Bobulinski above) would get 10% of the take and change U.S. policy to get the bribe in exchange for an energy policy change.

It’s part of the same DOJ that is actually fighting a judge in court who recited chapter and verse how the FBI and DOJ censored Americans on social media in contravention of the First Amendment.

The same FBI that sent out Elvis Chan to demand social media companies silence Democrat critics online.

This is the same FBI that hasn’t found the person responsible for the pipe bombs left near the Republican and the Democrat National Committee headquarters before January 6, 2021, but knows where every Dubuque grandma outside the Capitol Complex was positioned that day — and knows how much is in their checking accounts.

Hi there, I would like to report a domestic terrorist organization that has a long history of using murder, violence, entrapment, destroying/planting evidence, outright lies, and gestpo tactics in an attempt to rule and control the American populace. You may have heard of them… — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) July 11, 2023

“Hi there,” writes “deTocqueville14.” “I would like to report a domestic terrorist organization that has a long history of using murder, violence, entrapment, destroying/planting evidence, outright lies, and gestpo tactics in an attempt to rule and control the American populace. You may have heard of them they go by the 3-letter acronym ‘FBI.'” He cautions, “Approach with caution because they are armed and dangerous.”

Tom Elliott of Grabien requested that they “look into FBI agencies illegally censoring Americans on social media on behalf of foreign countries.” The tweet included a photo of Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. You can’t make this stuff up.

You should look into FBI agents illegally censoring Americans on social media on behalf of foreign nations https://t.co/tZdruzl0NW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 11, 2023

This informant wanted the FBI to know that “cocaine was found in a federal building at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue” and that they might want to “check that out.”

there was cocaine found in a federal office bldg at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Wash DC. Might wanna check that out — Ntmare1😎 (@OriginalNtmare1) July 11, 2023

“Whiskey Silverball” wanted to remind the FBI that it doesn’t do well with informants. “Remember when the FBI protected a podophile who was molesting underage girls on the Olympic gymnast team after they begged the FBI for help?” Why, yes, yes we do.

Remember when the FBI protected a podophile who was molesting underage girls on the Olympic gymnast team after they begged the FBI for help? — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) July 11, 2023

A man by the name of Ray Epps was reported multiple times as the man who ordered to destruction of the barriers outside the western side of the Capitol Building on January 6. “He’s in pic 25 of your pinned tweet,” wrote “AnnMarieinMn.” “He’s easy to find,” she enthused.

Ray Epps. He’s in pic 25 of your pinned tweet. He’s easy to find. pic.twitter.com/INxZt2cNKv — Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) July 11, 2023

Radio host Dana Loesch wanted to report a gun scofflaw “who lied about being a drug addict on his 4473.” She also felt impelled to report that the criminal also “worked with the CCP without registering under FARA,” and that his dad “works in the White House.”

There's this guy who lied about being a drug addict on his 4473 — plus he worked with the CCP without registering under FARA … his dad works in the White House. https://t.co/PUDs1q305W — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2023

Remember this guy?

Explosive Video: 'Missing Witness' Says He Told DOJ in 2019 About Biden Family's Corrupt Dealings with China https://t.co/0xulimvROw — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) July 11, 2023

He’s the Israeli who was meeting the House Oversight Committee when he was busted in Cyprus before he could testify about the Hunter and Joe Biden shady deals he knew about even before the laptop came out. Now he’s charged with many of the same crimes, such as a FARA violation, that Hunter is believed to have committed.

So things didn’t go as planned for the FBI in its attempt to get more informants to call its snitch line. Or maybe it was a trial balloon to measure the depths of Americans’ contempt for this Democrat secret police operation run by the Washington D.C. cadre. Maybe that’s exactly what this was about.