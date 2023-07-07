Explosive Video: 'Missing Witness' Says He Told DOJ in 2019 About Biden Family's Corrupt Dealings with China

A mole in the U.S. Department of Justice “shared classified information with Hunter Biden and his Chinese partners” and tipped off the Biden family about an investigation into their corrupt dealings with a Chinese energy company with spy ties, and the feds arrested a whistleblower overseas to stop him from getting to the U.S. to testify to the House Oversight Committee. These are among the explosive allegations the “missing witness” in the Biden family corruption investigation has revealed in a video from a secret location.

The man, Dr. Gal Luft, an Israeli citizen who once headed a Washington and China-tied think tank with former CIA Director James Woolsey, released a video this week explaining all of the above allegations and more. The New York Post’s Miranda Devine broke the story while the country celebrated Independence Day and cocaine was found at the White House.

Luft explains that instead of being on the lam from the Department of Justice that wants to put him away for what he says are bogus arms and Foreign Agent Registration Act charges, he was forced to release a video to tell his side of this extraordinary story. He says his first mistake was “a fatal decision I made in March of 2019 to share with the U.S. Government my knowledge about the Biden family’s relations with CEFC,” the Chinese energy company that had ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s intelligence agency.

Luft said the DOJ knew he was knowledgeable enough that they sent “a delegation of six people, two prosecutors from the Southern District of New York by the names of Daniel Richenthal and Katherine Gaush, and four FBI agents. One of them was Special Agent Joshua Wilson from the Baltimore field office, which also happens to cover the state of Delaware…”

Watch this: The so-called missing witness to the Biden family’s corruption, Gal Luft, has recorded this statement describing how, since alerting the DoJ to his direct knowledge of the Bidens receiving illicit payments from China, the DoJ/FBI used this info not to investigate but… pic.twitter.com/snOeSedgc5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 7, 2023

The DOJ wanted to roll him up to shut him up. “I, who volunteered to inform the US government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life, on the run …”

In hearings, the House Oversight Committee has investigated Hunter Biden’s ties with CEFC and China entities. The Committee displayed the alleged payoffs during a hearing.

Luft alleged a cover-up by the DOJ after he told them and the FBI what he knew. Hunter’s laptop came to light nine months later, which “fully corroborated” what he had told agents. “And guess who seized the laptop from the computer repair shop? It was Special Agent Joshua Wilson, who was with me in Brussels earlier,” Luft said. “In other words, the FBI knew about — from me — about the Biden CEFC deals before they got hold of the laptop, way before. They had enough time to investigate the issue, but they didn’t.” He said that, after the meeting in Brussels, “I never heard back from the DOJ” — until he was indicted and they tried to arrest him on his way to the U.S. “because I did not believe I will receive a fair trial in a New York court.”

In his extraordinary video, he said the most worrisome thing he discovered was that the DOJ tipped off the Biden family about an investigation.

He says he is neither Republican nor Democrat and has no political axe to grind. But he has a lot of questions about why the U.S. DOJ hid his story.

The Post reported Luft wants the government to reveal the minutes of the Brussels meeting and has more than a few questions.

“Why did the DOJ choose to unseal [his] indictment on Nov. 1, 2022, the very same week of the midterm elections?” he asks. “Could this have anything to do with the fear that once Republicans gain control over Congress and begin to investigate, [the DOJ] cover-up would be on full display?” Luft says he told the DOJ and the FBI in Brussels that Joe Biden, soon after his vice presidential term ended, had attended a meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, DC, with his son Hunter and officials from CEFC. Luft’s account of the former VP’s presence at that meeting was corroborated 21 months later when the FBI interviewed another attendee, Biden family associate Rob Walker, according to recent testimony before Congress. Luft disclosed during the Brussels interview that CEFC was paying $100,000 a month to Hunter and $65,000 to his uncle Jim Biden, in exchange for their FBI connections and use of the Biden name to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative around the world — and that the money was being funneled through Walker. Ho “paid Hunter Biden a million dollars for God-knows-what [but] was not allowed to mention the word Biden before the jury,” says Luft.

Luft says he knew if he came to New York for prosecution, he wouldn’t be able to testify about the Bidens, either.

It wouldn’t be the first time the DOJ ignored negative information about the Bidens’ alleged corruption and initiated or continued an “investigation” to hide witnesses and information from Congress. We saw it in the fraudulent Russia Collusion case when the FBI put Igor Danchenko on retainer to keep him from cooperating fully with the Durham investigation. And the feds recently cut a deal with Hunter Biden and his felony gun and tax violations but then declared the issue was still under investigation in a transparent attempt to keep information from the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees.

The Trump Administration made halting the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative a priority, warning that the communist country’s electronic infrastructure would result in a surveillance net around the so-called five eyes countries that share security information with the U.S. Former Attorney General Bill Barr made the Chinese Initiative a priority. The Biden Administration has had exactly the opposite priorities in mind.