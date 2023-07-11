How Many Bidens Live in the White House, Anyway?

Who is living in the Biden White House right now, anyway? The question has come up because a bag of cocaine hydrochloride (a crack cocaine precursor) was found at the White House and a hazmat team was called out in a panic. The implication is that only a Secret Service protectee — likely a family member — could have brought the white powder into the mansion.

Since 1800, when President John Adams and First Lady Abigail Adams moved into the spanking new White House, the place has been filled with notable characters and historical figures. Winston Churchill moved into FDR’s presidential mansion during World War II. Michelle Obama’s mom, Marian Robinson, moved in to help keep the home fires burning for Sasha and Malia when their parents were tending to their official duties. Rush Limbaugh famously spent the night during the Bush Administration. Bill and Hillary Clinton sold sleepovers in the Lincoln bedroom to their highest political donors. Melania Trump’s parents stayed at the White House occasionally to see their daughter and her husband.

Who lives in Joe Biden’s White House?

It appears as though Hunter Biden, his wife, and their child have stayed for a prolonged period in the White House — since April, when Hunter was dodging process servers from the former stripper with whom he fathered a child. This is the same child that neither Joe nor Jill Biden have acknowledged as a grandchild. Hunter went to court to reduce his support to his baby mama and extracted an agreement with her that their daughter, ironically named Navy, would not be able to use the Biden name.

Hunter appeared to be living in the mansion during the negotiations with the Justice Department on his federal tax evasion charges and the gun charge stemming from him lying on the background check form about his drug use.

After his “sweetheart” deal was struck with the feds who work for his father, Hunter was even invited to a state dinner for the Indian prime minister. In addition to his latest wife, Ms. Melissa Cohen Biden, Merrick Garland, the Attorney General overseeing the princeling’s case, was also a guest.

Hunter Biden at White House State Dinner prior to cocaine find at Biden White House Library…#TheEagleHasLanded pic.twitter.com/TRQ6SvZEPF — 𝗝𝗢𝗛𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞 ( ͠° ͟ʖ ͡°) 🇺🇸 (@imUrB00gieman) July 4, 2023

Hunter traveled to Camp David with the president recently for two weekends in a row.

President Joe Biden boards Marine One with his son Hunter Biden and grandson Beau Biden Jr., en route to Camp David, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photo by @lizfrantz pic.twitter.com/JykeI9CDT4 — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) June 24, 2023

Miranda Devine of the New York Post reported that the stripper with whom Hunter had a daughter conducted some “legal maneuvers in Arkansas.” These “lend weight to the rumor in Washington, DC, that Hunter has been living at the White House with his second wife, Melissa Cohen, and their 3-year-old son, Beau, allegedly to avoid being served with legal papers.”

Devine reports that “Numerous sightings over the past six months lend credence to the idea [that he lives there], with Hunter and his family spotted trailing his father and the first lady onto Marine One for weekends away to Delaware or Camp David, or for longer vacations at the borrowed homes of billionaires.”

One of Hunter’s other kids has also lived at the White House for an extended period of time.

Naomi Biden moved into the White House in 2021 with her boyfriend. They were married in 2022 in a White House ceremony.

Thankful for a lot today 🦃 🤍 pic.twitter.com/mR6bn2KX5n — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) November 24, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NKB (@naomibiden)

Town and Country reports that socialite Naomi, Joe’s eldest grandchild, is “named for her late aunt, Biden’s daughter from his first marriage, who tragically died in a car crash.” She’s an attorney in Washington, D.C.

It’s not known if the newlyweds still live in the White House, but Naomi and her husband also turned up at the state dinner.

Related: Biden Admin Indicts Witness Planning to Testify Against Biden Family

It’s not as if Joe Biden needs to take in boarders at the White House. He has other mansions or large homes at which he can entertain both friends and family. But if other Bidens are shacking up at the White House, we’re unlikely to know unless the White House press reports it. The White House press corps was not allowed to attend Naomi’s wedding, though she gave an exclusive peek to Vogue Magazine.

Newsweek reports that “Other Biden family members are also not listed on the visitor logs by the Biden administration, including the president’s brothers, his daughter, and his granddaughters.”