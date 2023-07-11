Biden Admin Indicts Witness Planning to Testify Against Biden Family

According to an indictment in Manhattan that was unsealed on Monday, Dr. Gal Luft, a key witness in the House Republicans’ investigation into the Biden Crime Family, is now facing federal charges. The charges include arms trafficking, operating as an unregistered lobbyist for China, and conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

“Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York say Luft, 57, a dual US-Israeli citizen who was arrested in Cyprus this past February and went on the run after being released on bail prior to his extradition, agreed in 2015 to let former Hong Kong official Patrick Ho send $350,000 each year to Luft’s think tank, the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security,” reports the New York Post. “In return, the indictment said, Luft agreed to “recruit and ‘educate’ a former high-ranking US official to ‘make public statements … which were in the interest of China.'”

Luft says the case against him is a political hit job designed to stop him from testifying before the House Oversight Committee over the payments made to the Biden family from people connected to Chinese military intelligence. Luft also says that the Bidens had a mole in the FBI who shared classified information with those Chinese nationals in the CCP-controlled energy company China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC).

“I, who volunteered to inform the US government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life,” Luft told the Post last week.

At the time of the alleged arrangement with Luft, [former Hong Kong official Patrick] Ho headed up the China Energy Fund Committee, the non-governmental section of the CEFC China Energy conglomerate which had officers in Hong Kong and Virginia. Around the same time, in late 2015, CEFC China Energy Chairman Ye Jianming and Executive Director Jianjun Zang are believed to have met then-second son Hunter Biden for the first time. Their partnership culminated in a little more than $5 million being wired to Biden-controlled accounts in August 2017. The following month, Ho agreed to pay Hunter Biden a $1 million retainer to act as his legal counsel. During Ho’s trial, claims Luft, prosecutors removed all reference to Hunter and his family members from emails between Ho and Hunter associate Vuk Jeremic, a CEFC advisory board member, former Serbian foreign minister and ex-president of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ho was convicted on March 25, 2019, and sentenced to three years in prison. Following his prison term, he was deported. “Days later, Luft says, he met with six FBI and Justice Department officials in Brussels and told them the extent of the Biden connection with CEFC,” the Post reports. “Among his claims was that the conglomerate was paying $100,000 a month to Hunter and $65,000 to first brother Jim Biden, in exchange for their FBI connections and use of the Biden name to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative around the world — and that the money was being funneled through another Biden family associate, Rob Walker.”

Luft also claimed that Joe Biden attended a meeting in early 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C., along with his son Hunter and officials from CEFC. This sighting was later confirmed by Walker. Luft further mentioned that Hunter had an FBI source referred to as “One Eye” who had alerted Chinese businessmen Ho and Ye about being under investigation. However, Ye has been missing since his detention by Chinese authorities in early 2018.

“The DOJ says I caused a payment of $6,000 a month to former CIA Director James Woolsey in order to put his name on an article I had ghostwritten for the China Daily newspaper,” Luft said last week regarding the indictment. “Why am I being indicted … for ghostwriting an innocuous article for which I received no payment, let alone from a foreign government, when the mother of all FARA cases, the Bidens’ systemic influence-peddling on behalf of foreign governments, for which they raked [in] millions, goes unpunished?”