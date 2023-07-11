Does Jack White Have TDS? Rocker Slams Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson for Chatting With Trump

Rocker Jack White, formerly of The White Stripes, might be suffering from a raging case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. There are a lot of symptoms one presents when coming down with such a contagion. He exhibited one in a social media post slamming popular podcast host Joe Rogan and Academy Award-winning director Mel Gibson for merely chatting with former President Donald Trump at the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s 290th card in Las Vegas over the weekend.

It’s not just supporting Trump that gets you on the naughty list these days. Just having a brief verbal exchange with the guy will make you the ire of the left’s existence. Why do liberals so strongly dislike the former president? There’s probably a lengthy list of reasons, none of them logical or containing any real proof of wrongdoing. But I digress.

The Daily Wire reported:

White specifically called out podcast host Joe Rogan, director Mel Gibson, actor Mark Wahlberg, and celebrity chef Guy Fieri for greeting the former president and showing him “respect,” calling them “disgusting” human beings. The crowd that night had different feelings toward Trump, as the former president entered the T-Mobile arena in Vegas with UFC President Dana White to much fanfare.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s*** Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” Jack White stated in a post published to Instagram Monday. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri.”

“This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate,” the mastermind behind The White Stripes added. What he means by attaching this addition to the rest of his statement is that he does not want anyone correcting him or engaging him in a fruitful discussion concerning his views. I guess you could say he has zero interest in personal growth.

The social media post included a few photographs of the former president at the UFC event, one of which shows Mel Gibson saluting him. White went so far as to circle Gibson in the picture. There’s only one problem. The photo was from UFC 264, which was two years ago.

During the event on Saturday night, Trump was photographed having conversations with Rogan, Gibson, and Fieri, along with a brief word with Mark Wahlberg. Trump’s meeting with Rogan exploded on social media as many wondered if this meant the former president would be making an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

It should be noted that White’s case of TDS seems to be chronic. The former White Stripes lead singer shared anti-Trump sentiments after Elon Musk became the new owner of Twitter and reinstated Trump’s account. White was so traumatized by the move he left the platform and criticized the company for the reinstatement.

“So you gave trump his twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon,” White expressed in a post on Instagram. “That is officially an a**hole move.”

The rocker then slammed Trump by claiming he “incited violence” and accused his “rhetoric” of splitting families apart.

“That’s not ‘free speech’ or ‘what the poll decided’ or whatever nonsense you’re claiming it to be; this is straight up you trying to help a fascist have a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks,” White said, referencing the poll Musk put up to ask Twitter users if Trump should have his account reinstated. A total of 51.8 percent wanted to see the account unbanned.

Trump is not the only thing that seems to ruffle Jack White’s feathers. He was not happy about the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year either, railing against Trump and referring to him as an “unchecked egomaniac,” in part because it was the former president who nominated SCOTUS Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch, each of whom cast a vote to do away with Roe.