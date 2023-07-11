Ray Epps Is Preparing to Sue Fox News—for What?

Ray Epps, the best-known “alleged” Jan. 6 provocateur yet to be arrested, is suing Fox News for “defamation” and demanding an on-air apology. It seems Mr. Epps is cranky that Tucker Carlson suggested he was a Jan. 6 agitator.

Now lawyers representing Mr. Epps and his wife are proceeding with plans to sue Fox News for defamation. “We informed Fox in March that if they did not issue a formal on-air apology that we would pursue all available avenues to protect the Eppses’ rights,” said Michael Teter, a lawyer for Mr. Epps who sent the network a cease-and-desist letter asking for an on-air apology and a retraction. After Mr. Teter did not hear from Fox about his request, he began to prepare the suit. “That remains our intent.”

Is Ray Epps a Fed?

Maybe. There are reasons many people — including Tucker Carlson — believe Epps was working for the feds. For starters, MAGA meemaws who aren’t on video calling for people to enter the Capitol — but did themselves wander inside to take rebellious selfies — have been arrested and punished. Epps clearly directed people to enter the Capitol and went so far as to direct traffic toward it as well.

Since MSM ignores videos of Ray Epps rounding people up to go in the Capitol on J6, I guess we better show it AGAIN, AGAIN, & AGAIN, until the WHOLE world sees the truth. We're the news now! NEVER been arrested.. so who paid Ray Epps?!



Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked Jill Sanborn, former executive assistant director of the national security branch at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, straight out, “Miss Sanborn, was Ray Epps a fed?”

“I can’t answer that,” she responded.

Sen. Ted Cruz grills FBI's Jill Sanborn on Ray Epps and fed involvement on January 6: CRUZ: "Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of January 6th? Yes or no?" SANBORN: "I can't answer that."

Cruz goes on to inform Sanborn that Epps is seen on video whispering to a man who then proceeds to tear down a barricade. Again, she claims she can’t give an answer.

FACT-O-RAMA! After the kerfuffle at the Capitol, Epps reportedly texted his nephew and said, “I was in the front with a few others. I orchestrated it.”

But there are two suspicious giveaways for me that suggest Epps enjoys the cover of the federales. One is the way the New York Times actually refers to January 6 as “demonstrations” instead of the usual “worst day since the Civil War” nonsense when it comes to Epps. Check this out:

What’s known about the man — a two-time Trump voter named Ray Epps — is that he took part in demonstrations in Washington that day and the night before. He was captured on camera urging a crowd to march with him and enter the Capitol. But at other points, he pleads for calm once it becomes clear the situation is turning violent. He can be seen moving past a line of Capitol Police at the barricades, but never actually goes inside the Capitol.

The New York Times’ sub-headline uses the phrase “conspiracy theory,” which didn’t become a part of our lexicon until critical thinkers began to question the Warren Commission’s assessment of the JFK assassination.

Another reason I became suspicious of Epps is that even the Marxist cucks at “60 Minutes” came out to defend him:

Why would the suits at the New York Times and “60 Minutes” be suddenly so gung-ho to defend Epps, a retired Marine and two-time Trump voter who urged people to go into the Capitol?

Did Epps rouse up the rabble, like QAnon walrus-man Jacob Chansley, who was treated to a guided, peaceful tour of the Capitol? We don’t know.

Epps doesn’t appreciate being called a fed-backed insurrectionist, despite spending time on the FBI website and being labeled “violent” — and yet never getting arrested.

Epps has long maintained he wasn’t working for the feds. He also spoke with the Select Committee and told them he was in no way involved with the FBI.

The Select Committee is aware of unsupported claims that Mr. Epps was an FNI informant based on the fact he was on the FBI Wanted list and then was removed from the list without being charged. The Select Committee has interviewed Mr. Epps.Mr. Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on January 5th or 6th or at any other time, and that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency.

One more @tedcruz conspiracy down. Ray Epps has cooperated and is nothing but a Jan 6 protest attendee, in his own words. Sorry crazies, it ain't true.

What have we learned?

We’ve learned that Ray Epps, a retired Marine and two-time Trump voter who was once considered the FBI’s “J6 violent suspect #16,” was dropped from the FBI’s Jan. 6 wanted list without being charged. Some of the big guns in the lefty press have come out to defend Epps. The Guardian, CNN, and The Daily Beast have all used the phrase “conspiracy theory” in their headlines or first sentence in stories regarding Epps’ involvement as an FBI plant on Jan. 6.

The FBI will neither confirm nor deny whether Epps was working for the feds on Jan. 6.

Epps has long maintained he had no involvement with the FBI on Jan. 6 and is now suing Fox, demanding the network apologize for Tucker Carlson’s suggesting Epps was working with the FBI to start violence at that Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.