The Morning Briefing: Climate Change Hysteria Is America's Biggest Mental Health Crisis

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Krenwell’s desire to make the perfect pinwheel sandwich was continually hampered by his abiding fear of Pergo.

OK, I know I just wrote about the Climate Change loons late last week, but we had more than a few stories pop up about them over the weekend and I felt inspired. Also, I fear for what’s left of my mental health and the safety of others if I don’t take a few days off from writing about the Biden & Son crime syndicate that will never be punished.

Maybe a few weeks.

The mix of stories we had about the crazies the last few days examined the problem in different ways. We’ll begin with the one that shows why we say they’re crazy, which Matt wrote about:

It’s finally come to this: in a report mandated by Congress, the White House cautiously expressed support for exploring the possibility of combating global warming by reducing the amount of sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface. The climate change religion has once again managed to prove there is no limit to its absurdity. “A program of research into the scientific and societal implications of solar radiation modification (SRM) would enable better-informed decisions about the potential risks and benefits of SRM as a component of climate policy, alongside the foundational elements of greenhouse gas emissions mitigation and adaptation,” the White House report reads. “SRM offers the possibility of cooling the planet significantly on a timescale of a few years.”

This has always been the most absurd aspect of the climate crusade: these people truly believe that they can control all of this. No, really. What started off as a grand scheme to control people so warped them that they began to think that they could control the weather, climate, and probably Earth’s orbit around the Sun.

A lot of us conservatives used to joke back around the time of hurricane Katrina that libs behaved as if George W. Bush caused the hurricane. We’d say that they thought there was a “Bush/Cheney Weather Machine.” We were, of course, merely joking. We hadn’t yet come around to the fact that they thought such a machine might actually exist.

To this point, the suggestions of the climate cultists for mitigating the effects of inevitable climate change have merely been absurd. Drive electric cars that need to be charged with electricity that requires fossil fuels to be generated. Put up windmills — excuse me, turbines — that slaughter all of the birds in the vicinity. Replace grilling steaks with eating bugs.

Slathering the planet in some kind of SPF voodoo takes things to a whole new level of bat**** though.

Catherine covered some new polling which shows that far too many Americans have bought into the climate hysteria but they’re still unwilling to cut the cord with fossil fuels. That tells me that they may have swallowed the hook, but not the line and the sinker just yet. They’re a confused lot on their best days.

In more entertaining climate nutter news, the lame-named group Just Stop Oil, which had one of their stupid protests foiled by some cricket players last week, had another one disrupted by an unlikely source, which Athena wrote about:

Meet Charlie Pearce, a 33-year-old builder and landscaper from Surrey, England, who is getting married in September. Ahead of the big day, he and 13 bros planned a stag party on the Spanish Island of Ibiza. They set out on Friday, dressed for adventure and towing their wheelie suitcases behind them as they walked to London’s Waterloo Station. Suddenly, they came face to face with an obnoxious JSO protest. The climate freaks were engaging in a “slow march” — an un-permitted pop-up protest designed to block traffic and infuriate as many people as possible. Already in high spirits and dressed head-to-toe in pink and a tutu, Pearce joined right in. He stepped into the front rank of protestors, marching along behind their banner. “We love you oil, we do!” chanted Pearce, pumping a fist as his buddies joined in. The JSO marchers remained silent and plodded forward like good little brain-dead automatons. Then the groom-to-be grabbed the banner in both hands and ran off with it.

The eco warrior disruptors aren’t really being dealt with adequately by law enforcement, maybe more private citizens can gently help them change their minds about being blights on polite society.

Climate/weather panic has taken on many forms in the last 50 years, and they’ve all be wrong. About everything. The only constant is the ability of the climate chicken littles to constantly move the goalposts after every new entry in the “L” column. They are the very definition of “indefatigable” when it comes to that.

We’ve all heard the lefties say that weather isn’t climate, except when they need it to be, of course. They love to wail about extreme weather being a portent of climate catastrophe. As David Harsanyi wrote for us last week, that extreme weather is less of a threat than ever before:

“Extreme heat kills more people in the United States than any other weather hazard,” is the first claim in this Washington Post piece warning about the deadly summer heat — and it is almost certainly false. Similar warnings about the deadly weather appear in virtually every mainstream media outlet. First off, the only reason “extreme” temperature kills more people than other weather hazards is that deaths from weather have plummeted over the century — even as doomsday climate warnings about heat, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts have spiked. All extreme weather accounts for only about 0.1 death for every 100,000 people in the United States each year. That is a massive drop from the time of your grandparents. The Post and others should be celebrating the fact that humans have never been less threatened by the climate in history.

Call in the goalpost-moving squad.

It’s bad enough that Democrats want to see the United States swallowed up by the globalist New World Order. It’s even more galling that they want all of us regular folks to step back 120 or so years and live in eco poverty gulags once we’re part of the planetary collective.

Let’s hope those goalposts start giving them hernias, and sooner rather than later.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

Everything Isn’t Awful

An old blind dog getting a gentle massage.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/0dK2TUJ8bb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 2, 2023

PJ Media

#WINNING. Republican-controlled House Moves to Defund World Health Organization

Study: 10K More Babies Born After Texas Pro-Life Law

Techno-Hell: FDA Approves the Release of 2.4 Million Bioengineered Designer Mosquitoes in Florida, California

What VA political types do is plenty filthy. Pornhub Closes up Shop in Virginia

Is “wussies” a gender? Michigan Could Put You in Prison for ‘Misgendering’

Who Deserves the Credit (and the Blame) for Conservative Supreme Court Victories?

Americans Have Never Been Less Threatened by ‘Extreme Weather’

Sunday Thoughts: This Independence Day, Don’t Allow Patriotism to Become an Idol

The Queer Administration: The Biden Regime Is Doling Out Your Tax Money to Promote Trans Madness Worldwide

Lock him up! Fresh Evidence of Fauci-directed COVID Origin Coverup Emerges

Mad Lads Hijack ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protest, Take Their Banner on Stag Party Trip to Ibiza

Let’s Go Brandon! Thousands of Inadmissible Migrants Enter U.S. Through Biden Program

Biden Administration Considers Blocking the Sun to Slow Global Warming

Majority of Americans Believe ‘Climate Change’ Hoax but Oppose Ending Fossil Fuels

Leftists gotta leftist. RFK Jr. Throws Moms for Liberty Under the Woke School Bus, Touts Pro-LGBTQ Stance

Michelle Obama Takes Time From Opulent Greek Isles Vacation to Tweet About Muh Oppression

Weekend Parting Shot: A Leftwing Family Shows Its True Colors

[UPDATED] Is ‘Long COVID’ Actually a Mental Health Disorder?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Everybody Chill – We Have a White House to Win Back

How the Liberal Media Tried to Spin the Asian American Community on Affirmative Action

Daddy’s little boy. Hunter Biden Filmed Himself Smoking Crack, Driving 172 MPH to Vegas

Some of These Reactions to the Affirmative Action Ruling Are Getting Ugly

Gun control supporter admits woman makes a “compelling case” for carrying in self-defense

Homeowner uses katana in self-defense against burglar

Concealed carry holder who faced murder charges says prosecutors told tall tales about fatal encounter

D’OH! CEO of United Airlines issues groveling apology after bone-headed public relations disaster

Hospitality of the heart: Sunday reflection

How do you sue the Proud Boys?

The Hurt Won’t Stop—Bud Light Fiasco Causes Bottling Plants to Cut Production, Lay off 645 Workers

ABC News Poll Shows More Americans Approve the Supreme Court’s Decision Blocking Racist College Admissions Than Supported Trump in 2020

Ugandan Baseball Player Is Everything Right With a ‘Hard Work’ Ethic and Everything Wrong With Whiny Leftists

America’s Dumbest Bartender alert. AOC warns that SCOTUS conservatives could be hauled before Congress involuntarily if need be

‘Moms for Liberty’ convention wraps up with a touching send off

The New York Times extols the ‘Biden birthright’ and readers clap back

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: He Used WHAT to Open His Twisted Tea?

Is a Shake Up of the Biden-Harris Ticket Coming?

Wokies Demand Universal Enforcement of LGBTQ Ideology but Slam ‘Religion’ in the Public Square?

Democrats Are All About Refusing Service To People

Biden Democrats Treat Conservatives Like ‘Uncle Dave’

The Amusing Lack of Self-Awareness of the Left

Is Diversity™ Our ‘Greatest Strength’? Paris on Fire Says Otherwise

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Alan Arkin Remembered: ‘The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming’ Director Norman Jewison on His ‘Brilliantly Funny’ Friend

SpaceX launches groundbreaking European dark energy mission

How to Trace Food History With Ancient Leftovers

Smells Like Onion

#TheStruggleIsReal

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

“Serpentine!” #RIP Alan Arkin

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].