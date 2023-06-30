Wokies Demand Universal Enforcement of LGBTQ Ideology but Slam ‘Religion’ in the Public Square?

Both Democrats and Marxists (excuse me if I repeat myself) habitually accuse their opponents of the very crimes or faults they are committing. One area of blatant Democrat hypocrisy is that the woke demand absolute universal affirmation of and slavish pandering to LGBTQ ideology… while those same people pontificate on not having religion in the public square.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no “separation of church and state” mentioned in the Constitution. But there is freedom of speech and freedom of religion in the Constitution.

The Supreme Court ruling Friday in favor of a Christian Colorado web designer who objected to making websites for homosexual weddings due to her religious beliefs provides an example. The Democrats are up in arms, plastering their anger all over the internet and social media.



Saint Pete Buttigieg, our ever-useless Transportation Secretary and flaming homosexual, specifically slammed the accurate interpretation that the Constitution protects religious freedom and free speech. “Using religion as an excuse to discriminate is wrong — and unconstitutional,” Buttigieg sobbed on Twitter.

Discrimination is wrong. Using religion as an excuse to discriminate is wrong – and unconstitutional. The Court’s minority is right: the Constitution is no license for a business to discriminate. Today’s ruling will move America backward. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 30, 2023

Apparently, he hasn’t read the First Amendment lately because he needs a refresher course on freedom of speech and freedom of religion. The Constitution and the Founding Fathers absolutely believed in not forcing someone to violate his religious beliefs.

What Buttigieg is not admitting is that he does not object to religion in the public square; he simply objects to anyone not going along with his religion in the public square. He believes that everyone and every business in America should be forced to kowtow to LGBTQ ideology, which has assumed a quasi-religious status, and even begins to seem like a state religion. His reaction is typical.

The same leftists who are infuriated by anyone so much as questioning pornographic material in elementary schools and naked men cavorting in front of children in Pride parades are the same ones who practically implode every time Judeo-Christianity is brought into the public square in any way.

The SCOTUS decision isn’t the only recent example of this. From Townhall:

Joyless leftists, as they are prone to do, got all triggered when Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ kids used chalk to draw a cross surrounded by colorful stained glass-like shapes on the driveway at the governor’s mansion this week. Gov. Sanders had shared a photo of her kids and their artwork to social media, which naturally upset the usual suspects…the hall monitors at Americans United for the Separation of Church and State issued a demand letter: remove the chalk rendering of a cross. The group claimed that its presence at the official home of Arkansas’ executive was a violation of the Constitution.

Sanders refused to bend to the censorious demand. “I have received your letter and my answer is no,” she wrote in her own official letter. “I will not erase the beautiful cross my kids drew in chalk on the driveway of the Governor’s Mansion or remove my post on social media, and I will not now or ever hide that I am a Christian, saved by Christ.”

She added that it’s “wrong to claim that our Constitution prevents public officials, let alone their families, from making earnest expressions of religious faith. Our founding documents are riddled with religious language — stating plainly that the very rights you claim to defend are ‘endowed by our Creator.’” If only her kids had done a Pride flag instead, she would have been celebrated as a heroine because LGBTQ ideology is our new state religion, and all other religions must give way before it.

For instance, a Florida truck driver was charged with a felony in 2021 and ultimately sentenced last year to community service (and a 25-page essay) for deliberately leaving skid marks on a painted Pride flag. How dare he desecrate the holy symbol of the LGBTQ religion!

Just this month, half-naked LGBTQ Pride marchers harassed a street preacher and invaded his personal space — and one eventually tore up his Bible — because he was sitting and reading aloud during a Seattle Pride March. You want to guess who got in trouble? That’s right, the peaceful street preacher. He was daring to be a vocal Christian in public. That’s no longer allowed.

The reality is that Judeo-Christian religion is important in the public square, and freedom of religion and of speech must be protected against woke crazies. As I said above, there is no mention of a “separation of church and state” in the Constitution. In fact, many of the Founding Fathers believed that religion had to be a part of the public square or our system of government would fail.

”Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens,” said George Washington in his Farewell Address. He added, “[R]eason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.”

John Adams heartily agreed. “Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry, would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other,” he said.

John Jay went a step further and even argued that Americans should choose their representatives with religion in mind, stating that “Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as the privilege and interest of our Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.”

A quote attributed to Founder James Madison seems a fitting close: “We have staked the whole future of American civilization, not on the power of government…[but] upon the capacity of each and every one of us to govern ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God.”



The LGBTQ ideology that has now overtaken our government and institutions explicitly violates the commandments of God. It is no wonder that the very people — the Democrats — trying to force Judeo-Christian values out of the public square are the same people undermining our system of government.