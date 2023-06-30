Democrats Are All About Refusing Service To People

The Supreme Court Decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis, found that the state cannot compel speech. “The First Amendment prohibits Colorado from forcing a website designer to create expressive designs speaking messages with which the designer disagrees,” the court held.

The case involved a website designer who refused to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings due to her religious objections. The radical left went into their usual hissy fits.

“This ruling on LGBTQ+ rights by the Maga-right activist wing of the supreme court is a giant step backward for human rights and equal protection in America,” Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted. “We will continue to fight to ensure that all Americans, including LGBTQ+ Americans, have equal protection under the law.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) called for term limits for the Supreme Court, and many others lamented the idea that a business could refuse to provide certain services to a customer. There’s just a rather large problem with that attitude. As we’ve seen multiple times in the past, the radical left doesn’t actually have a problem with businesses refusing to serve people.

It’s true. Earlier this year, for example, Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell was kicked out of a Miami restaurant by the owner over his conservative views.

“I can’t believe what just happened. I met up with friends for breakfast at Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami & while we were having discussions about politics, we were told by the owner that we were not welcomed there because we aren’t politically aligned. Outrageous,” Caldwell tweeted. His story went viral, as his tweet amassed over 2 million views.

The restaurant defended its actions, claiming, “Their behavior and their words made other folks in the space as well as us working very uncomfortable. We told them that our views don’t align, and that the language they were using was unwelcome in our space.”

No matter your politics you should not be discriminated against. I was discriminated against for being a conservative and told to leave a restaurant in North Miami because my politics didn’t “align” with the owner. This is NOT okay. Segment: https://t.co/eoFEKXlYlN pic.twitter.com/27Ij5BrEoI — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) January 22, 2023

“There’s a target on the backs of people who happen to be black, who happen to be conservatives,” Caldwell later said on Fox News.

That isn’t the only example. In 2018, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant solely because she was working for Trump at the time.

“I was babbling a little, but I got my point across in a polite and direct fashion,” Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of the restaurant, told The Washington Post. “I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty and compassion and cooperation. I said, ‘I’d like to ask you to leave.’”

“I’m not a huge fan of confrontation,” Wilkinson added. “I have a business, and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”

Wilkinson has repeatedly defended her actions, clearly believing she had the moral high ground to refuse business based on political disagreement.

Earlier this year, a liberal-owned flower shop in Nashville, Tenn., declined a request from the Republican National Committee (RNC) for floral arrangements due to the party’s stance on gun control. The business also urged other companies in the area to do the same, refusing to accept any business or money from the Republican Party until its stance on gun control changes.

If you can find any example of any Democrat condemning these refusals of service, let me know. I’ll save you the trouble and tell you that you won’t find any condemnations. And these aren’t isolated incidents.

There are countless stories like these that prove that liberals feel entitled to refuse to serve customers holding opposing values. They flaunt it, brag about it, and feel emboldened by it. By their own actions, they feel there is ample justification to refuse service to those with opposing values as they do — even when doing so doesn’t violate their First Amendment rights. Serving someone at a restaurant isn’t compelled speech.

So once again, liberals have exposed themselves as hypocrites because they’ll defend a business’s right to refuse service to a conservative, but Christian business owners aren’t afforded the right to not violate their freedom of speech and religion.