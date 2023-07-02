Fresh Evidence of Fauci-directed COVID Origin Coverup Emerges

The GOP-run House Oversight Committee has been doing good work, recently uncovering previously obscured emails allegedly from a top lieutenant of the one and only Public Health™ high priest himself, Saint Anthony Fauci.

Dr. David Morens is the current Senior Advisor to the Director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The emails, if proven real, serve to further demonstrate the lengths to which he went to cover up the revelation of COVID-19’s likely origins in a poorly run communist lab — even knowingly skirting the law if necessary.

In one particular email that’s come to light, Morens allegedly writes on September 9, 2021, to a multitude of colleagues, including Peter Daszak, the head of EcoHealth Alliance (the “nonprofit” credibly accused of bankrolling the gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Lab as a conduit for Fauci’s NIAID). “As you know, I try to always communicate on Gmail because my NIH email is FOIA’d constantly,” writes Morens. “I will delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times.”

In another alleged Morens email from July 29, 2021, he wrote, “Today, to my total surprise, my boss tony [Fauci] actually ASKED me to speak to the National Geographic on the record about origins. I interpret this to mean that our government is lightening up but that Tony doesn’t want his fingerprints on origin stories.”

The Committee is now using its authority to compel, via a June 29 letter released on official letterhead, Dr. Morens to release all communications involving his personal email address:

Documents in possession of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Select Subcommittee) suggest that you may have used your personal e-mail to avoid transparency and the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), potentially intentionally deleted federal records, and acted in your official capacity to disparage your fellow scientists, including by encouraging litigation against them. Further, your e-mails also raise concerns that you may have knowledge or information suggesting Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), wished to influence the COVID-19 origins narrative without his “fingerprints.” This is all very troubling and raises serious questions. As such, we are requesting documents and communications from your personal e-mail and cell phone that are responsive to the Select Subcommittee’s investigation. Additionally, pursuant to the Select Subcommittee’s February 13, 2023 letter, we request you sit for an in-person transcribed interview on August 2, 2023.

The Committee levels specific allegations of wrongdoing against Dr. Morens pursuant to its investigation:

“You may have intentionally used your personal e-mail to avoid transparency and FOIA and may have intentionally deleted federal records.”

“You used your official capacity to disparage your fellow scientists and those whose opinion was different from your own.”

“You spoke with reporters regarding the origins of COVID-19 potentially because Dr. Anthony Fauci wished to influence the COVID-19 origins narrative without his ‘fingerprints.'”

Hopefully, this and whatever the Committee uncovers in the rest of Morens’ filthy email cache will be enough evidence — or, if the Brandon DOJ stonewalls, then following the next election — to turn Morens state witness and build a case against the big Fauci fish.