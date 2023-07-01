Republican-controlled House Moves to Defund World Health Organization

More of this, please.

Per the document released by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2024 explicitly “prohibits funds for other controversial organizations and programs, such as UNFPA, the World Health Organization, and the Gender Equity and Equality Action Fund.”

The specific impetus for this proposal appears to be the WHO’s recent declaration of censorship war on “misinformation” due to what it has termed an “infodemic.” “The infodemic can directly impact health, hamper the implementation of public health countermeasures and undermine trust and social cohesiveness. Infodemic cannot be eliminated it can only be managed. This is why WHO and partners have developed the approach of infodemic management which encompasses Risk Communication and Community Engagement adding additional tools and approaches to manage it more efficiently in the 21st century,” per the organization.

“I had written a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to move forward with cutting the WHO’s funding in appropriations and in his role as speaker. I’m glad to see it did come out of the appropriations committee, but we’ve got to follow it through to make sure it passes,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) told public health advocacy group Children’s Health Defense regarding the proposals.

In the last year of his presidency, Trump successfully cut the WHO off — only to have his decision reversed once the Brandon entity assumed power.

None of the current GOP proposals related to public health, in my view, go far enough. I would like to see international legal action taken against the WHO and its individual executives, including Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The organization directed the brutal, immoral global COVID-19 lockdown regime, covered for the CCP (one of its major funders) regarding COVID’s origin, tinkered with smallpox vaccines with no oversight in shady labs across the world, directed silent coups over national governments via “pandemic treaties” and transnational vaccine passports, and countless other potential crimes.

I’m not going to look a gift horse in the mouth, though. Godspeed to the House Republicans on this matter, who deserve praise for at least getting the ball rolling on justice.

Doubtless, though, if we’re prognosticating based on precedent, most if not all of these provisions will get killed as the budget negotiations play out. Let the House GOP prove that this proposal is sincere and not theater — as unfortunately much of their posturing on COVID and public health-related matters has been — by holding the line under the immense Deep State pushback its members are sure to encounter.