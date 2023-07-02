Mad Lads Hijack 'Just Stop Oil' Protest, Take Their Banner on Stag Party Trip to Ibiza

Of the many odious Left-wing protest groups the West tolerates for some reason, Just Stop Oil (JSO) may be the most reviled in all of England. The group is famous for pulling pranks that inconvenience and annoy people, leading almost everyone they affect to despise them. They interrupt high-profile sports matches. They cause traffic snarls that lead to blocked ambulances and death. They throw food onto famous artworks. They glue themselves to things and ruin commuters’ lives. They even caused a pileup at the intersection when they blocked a float in London’s Pride parade Saturday:

🏳️‍🌈 BREAKING: JUST STOP OIL DISRUPTS PRIDE 🧯 LGBTQ+ supporters of Just Stop Oil have disrupted the Pride in London parade, blocking Coca-Cola's float and spraying black and pink paint over the road. 🧵 A thread on why we've disrupted #PrideInLondon: pic.twitter.com/bGjudM9VUl — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 1, 2023

In fact, “JSO has been staging daily protests since April 24, disrupting high-profile events including the Chelsea Flower Show, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship,” reports the UK Daily Mail. Clearly, we are dealing with sociopathic infants here.

And so, when brave men disrupt the JSO zombies for a change, those people must rightly be recognized as the heroes they are.

Meet Charlie Pearce, a 33-year-old builder and landscaper from Surrey, England, who is getting married in September. Ahead of the big day, he and 13 bros planned a stag party on the Spanish Island of Ibiza. They set out on Friday, dressed for adventure and towing their wheelie suitcases behind them as they walked to London’s Waterloo Station. Suddenly, they came face to face with an obnoxious JSO protest. The climate freaks were engaging in a “slow march” — an un-permitted pop-up protest designed to block traffic and infuriate as many people as possible.

Already in high spirits and dressed head-to-toe in pink and a tutu, Pearce joined right in. He stepped into the front rank of protestors, marching along behind their banner. “We love you oil, we do!” chanted Pearce, pumping a fist as his buddies joined in. The JSO marchers remained silent and plodded forward like good little brain-dead automatons. Then the groom-to-be grabbed the banner in both hands and ran off with it.

But wait — it gets funnier. After posing for photos with the garish orange banner in the Underground, the mad lads took the trophy with them on their trip. The UK’s Daily Mail has the rest of the story:

The stag party who ruined a Just Stop Oil protest by chanting ‘We love you oil, we do!’ have touched down in Ibiza – and the groom has vowed to take the eco-clowns’ banner on a tour of the island’s mega clubs. … Mr Pearce even hinted it could make an appearance at his September wedding. […] After touching down in Ibiza and snapping a quick group photo with the banner in front of the airport sign, Mr Pearce, who has two children and a step-daughter, told MailOnline: ‘To be honest, I was actually willing to just go home after that start! ‘It’s hard to peak what we’ve just done in Waterloo. We trekked across London, got on the plane, landed in Ibiza and I was quite happy just to go home! It was just funny as it was.’ Mr Pearce and his friends, which includes some professional cricketers, are planning to take the banner to some of Ibiza’s classic institutions such as the world-renowned Ocean Beach club. ‘We’ll show it and show our support for the anti-Just Stop Oil,’ he added.

To clarify: I do not condone the interruption of speech or the theft of property. It’s actually fascistic to disrupt an orderly protest, or to block, ban, or compel any kind of speech. When you’re talking about an unlawful disruption of the peace or limiting the free movement of others, however, all bets are off. I doubt the freaks at Just Stop Oil have a single friend in all of the UK, and I salute these mad lads’ rowdy protest of their protest.

“Look, apart from their cause, I am against causing disruption to people’s lives especially when it’s a big event which people save a lot of money for and then people try and disrupt it,” Pearce told the UK Daily Mail, referring to the Ashes Test cricket tournament JSO had disrupted a couple of days earlier. “It’s not fair on people working hard enjoying their lives and people come along and think its OK to jump in and ruin things.”

Well done, lads.