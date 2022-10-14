Eco-Vandals Defaced a Van Gogh for the Stupidest Reason Ever and the Reactions Are Priceless

Eco-vandals threw tomato soup on one of Van Gogh’s priceless Sunflowers paintings at Britain’s National Museum on Thursday, the latest in a long string of attacks on Western Civilization’s treasures.

The reason for the Van Gogh attack? Two members of Just Stop Oil attempted to destroy the artwork and glued themselves to the wall because they’re anti-oil and Sunflowers is an oil painting.

Get it?

Yeah, me neither.

The enemies of civilization are idiot vandal-savants with moral pretentious, dressed up like dues collectors from 1984′s Junior Anti-Sex League.

Here’s what passes for their thinking:

Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” had nothing to do with climate change, [Just Stop Oil spokesweasel Mel Carrington] said. It was simply “an iconic painting, by an iconic painter” and an attack on it would generate headlines. But the choice of soup was more symbolic, Carrington said: In Britain, many householders were struggling to pay fuel and food bills because of soaring inflation, and some could not even afford to heat up a can of soup. The government should be helping ordinary people deal with “the cost of living crisis,” rather than enabling fossil fuel extraction, she added.

Fortunately, the only damage done was “some minor damage to the frame,” according to an email released by the National Gallery. The painting itself sits safely behind glass.

I’ve been to the National Museum. I’ve seen Sunflowers. I’ve seen the protective glass. I’d rather have seen Van Gogh unencumbered, but I understand that the West’s treasures must be protected from the two-legged animals behind groups like Just Stop Oil.

Witness now your so-called moral betters, overgrown children still in need of a spanking:

Two activists just threw tomato soup at Van Gogh’s original masterpiece, “Sunflowers” to protest natural gas and oil. With millions at risk of dying around the world from energy & food shortages, this isn’t climate altruism, it’s anti-human nihilism. pic.twitter.com/nfNlnjhei9 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 14, 2022

Unavoidably, our “protestors” got what they wanted — the world talking about them.

But maybe not in the way they intended, if these selection from my Twitter timeline are any indication.

Enjoy.

Again, the correct response here is for security to clear the room. Bring in a couple of liters of bottled water and a bucket to give to them. Have a security person sit on the opposite side of the room to observe, and then come back in a day or two to arrest them. https://t.co/lbpi5Icmdb — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) October 14, 2022

Commander Salamander is one of my favorite milbloggers — one of my favorite bloggers, period. His suggestion is exactly what we ought to do, with the glued-down protestors as much on display as the art for visitors to the National Gallery.

I have to get a little more serious with this next one.

Activists vandalise Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery. The vandalism or destruction of art is always an authoritarian act. But more than that – it represents a repudiation of civilisation and the achievements of humanity.pic.twitter.com/8gLTjekvIt — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) October 14, 2022

Please burn this line into your brain: “The vandalism or destruction of art is always an authoritarian act.”

Even some lefties can’t get behind this particularly stupid and futile act.

girl i’m down with the cause but van gogh was a broke mentally ill painter considered a failure until his death like what does he have to do with this https://t.co/cNpgoBKPd7 — matt (@mattxiv) October 14, 2022

Here’s another.

This is fucking vile. Van Gogh suffered through delusions and mania to make such beautiful art. I support environmentalism, but this ain’t fucking it. Congrats on being the PETA of environmentalism. https://t.co/yDs8afgr1v — Skylar Sunday (LESBIAN VELMA CANON) (@SundaySkylar) October 14, 2022

Kurt Schlichter has had quite enough, as you’ll see below. But it was one of the replies (also below) that really caught my eye.

Can we send them somewhere that they can experience an oil free lifestyle? Like in new guinea or the amazon? Perhaps that might help them figure it out. — Red1 (@cowgirlinred) October 14, 2022

Tom Clancy did just that to the environmental wackos who tried to wipe out humanity in Rainbow Six, and it’s an admiral solution. I’d also recommend no insect repellent, clothes, or food. Enjoy your nature, kids!

Oh, and ignore that comment from Ian Miles Cheong about the painting being “destroyed.” Ian provides good links and some solid content, but sometimes he plays a little fast and loose with the facts.

That’s enough for today, and I’m going to try not to lose any sleep wondering where Western Civilization’s children-with-daddy-issues will strike next.

