Study: 10K More Babies Born After Texas Pro-Life Law

A new study estimated that almost 10,000 more babies were born after the Texas Heartbeat Law went into effect, indicating a causal relationship. Pro-life legislation saves lives!

A recent estimate said that up to 200,000 babies have been saved from abortion since the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey. But it’s not just federal government rulings that have saved lives. Thousands of unborn babies are also being saved through pro-life state laws restricting or banning abortions.

The new Johns Hopkins study published on the American Medical Association’s JAMA Network found an increase of thousands of babies born in Texas following the Texas Heartbeat Bill becoming law in 2021. While that is not a complete establishment of a causal relationship, the study definitely showed a link. Disturbingly, however, the researchers were upset at the findings, arguing that the increase in the number of babies not aborted was indicative of a problem. From the study summary:

Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB8) became law on September 1, 2021, banning abortions as early as 5 weeks after the start of one’s last menstrual period. In the first month after SB8 went into effect, the total number of facility-based abortions provided to pregnant Texas residents in Texas or 1 of the 6 adjacent states decreased by 38% (2171 fewer abortions)…This study evaluated changes in the number of births in Texas associated with Texas’ SB8 policy.

LifeNews reported on the full study, which is not directly accessible to the public. The outlet quoted one study author, Alison Gemmill, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health, as saying, “Although our study doesn’t detail why these extra births occurred, our findings strongly suggest that a considerable number of pregnant individuals in Texas were unable to overcome barriers to abortion access.” It’s amazing how doctors can be sorry that more precious, irreplaceable humans were born.

As the first state allowed to enforce a “pre-viability abortion ban” since Roe in 1973, Texas was banning “elective abortions” on babies with detectable heartbeats a full ten months before the historic Dobbs decision, LifeNews explained.

During that time period, the study from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health suggests at least 9,799 unborn babies were saved from abortion and later were born in 2022…the research suggests the Texas law saved about 1,225 babies from abortion every month. Six more months have passed since December, meaning approximately 7,350 more babies likely also have been spared from violent abortion deaths.

The Johns Hopkins researchers used all 50 United States’ “monthly live birth data” during their research. LifeNews quotes from Johns Hopkins, “The researchers calculated that there would have been 287,289 live births in Texas from April to December 2022 had the abortion ban not gone into effect in September 2021. The number of observed births during this period was 297,088, a difference of 9,799.”

Unfortunately, the researchers saw this pro-life victory as a problem. More “birthing people” are carrying “unwanted” pregnancies to term, one woke researcher mourned.

Imagine if all the resources poured into advertising and performing abortions were used instead to help women facing unplanned pregnancies. Why do leftists always demand more baby murder as a solution instead of actually trying to help the mothers and babies?

What if more women knew that there’s actually a waiting list of two million couples wanting to adopt babies in America (that includes Down syndrome babies)? What if more aid were given to the pro-life crisis pregnancy centers that already outnumber abortion clinics by an estimated 3 to 1 across America? How many women are informed that having an abortion puts women at risk of mental health issues, suicide, and other serious issues, and that abortion is never necessary to save a mother’s life?

Abortion is not a solution — it’s murder. And it is wonderful that Texas and other pro-life states are saving thousands of babies from abortion.