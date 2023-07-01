Majority of Americans Believe ‘Climate Change’ Hoax but Oppose Ending Fossil Fuels

Unfortunately, a new poll shows that the majority of Americans believe to some extent the unscientific climate doom propaganda that has been consistently wrong for half a century. The good news: most Americans still oppose ditching fossil fuels and gas cars altogether.

Pew Research Center published the results of its new survey on June 28. While climate alarmists’ predictions have been consistently and wildly wrong for 50 years now, with one unscientific claim after another proven false, the media, government, and institutions continue pounding in the narrative — and with some apparently considerable effects:

74% of Americans say they support the country’s participation in international efforts to reduce the effects of climate change.

67% of U.S. adults prioritize the development of alternative energy sources such as wind, solar and hydrogen power over increasing the production of fossil fuel energy sources.

I have previously explained in more detail how “green” energy is actually toxic for the environment, besides being inefficient and unprofitable. In other words, “green” energy is a lose-lose option. Solar panels and wind turbines have killed billions of birds, for instance, and offshore wind turbines can be deadly for whales (not to mention, wind turbines and solar panels generate plenty of toxic waste). And those “green” electric vehicles (EV)? EV batteries, which have to be replaced every few years, are very toxic to manufacture and dispose of.

Perhaps Americans are starting to realize that:

[Pew:] Less than half of the public (40%) favors phasing out the production of gas-powered cars and trucks. Support for this policy is 7 percentage points lower than it was two years ago. And underscoring the strong feelings big changes to American life can engender, 45% say they would feel upset if gas-powered cars were phased out; fewer than half as many (21%) would feel excited.

You mean Americans don’t want to switch to unreliable electric cars that have to depend upon an already strained grid? No way!

If Pew is to be believed, however, Americans are a little too credulous of the narrative that carbon is about to make this planet into a ball of fire. (Spoiler: it isn’t):

76% favor providing a tax credit to businesses that develop carbon capture technologies and 70% support taxing corporations based on their carbon emissions.

61% favor requiring power plants to eliminate all carbon emissions by the year 2040

One very simple truth that the climate alarmists don’t want you to know is that carbon is absolutely essential for life on Earth. Indeed, increased carbon actually helps plants — including food crops — thrive. Human, plant, or animal, we need carbon. So drastically reducing carbon could hurt humans and devastate crops and plants.

Ireland to require farmers to reduce cattle herds by one-third by 2030 to save planet. Farmers to reduce carbon footprint through bankruptcy.https://t.co/YyZGxlPLNm — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) February 7, 2023

By the way, a recent study found that CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are too low to cause global warming. That seems like important information, but don’t expect to see it in the mainstream media.

It is disappointing that so many Americans believe to some degree in the climate hoax after all these years. But it is encouraging that Americans are not falling hook, line, and sinker for some of the lies around electric vehicles and fossil fuels.

We don’t need to give up our cars to save the planet. It’s all just a political deception.