The Queer Administration: The Biden Regime Is Doling Out Your Tax Money to Promote Trans Madness Worldwide

Why is the Biden regime so obsessively preoccupied with promoting sexual deviance and transgender delusion and fantasy? Not only is it aggressively promoting “Pride” inside the United States, but it is also sending your tax dollars abroad to make sure that young Ecuadorians see their fair share of drag queens, and that Polish boys can decide they’re really girls after all. Imagine what George Washington, John Adams, or Thomas Jefferson would make of this: is this really what the republic they constructed and bequeathed to us should be spending its money on?

The Washington Free Beacon reported Friday that “the Biden administration has given nearly $4.6 million to help foreign groups promote LGBT projects like drag shows and pride parades.” This money comes from hard-working Americans who logged long hours, often at physically taxing jobs, to provide for their families, and dutifully forked over a significant percentage of their earnings to the U.S. government, which saw fit to use it to corrupt and sexualize children in other countries. This is what things have come to, and it’s likely only to get worse.

The Biden regime appears to be relentlessly committed to spreading depravity and madness all around the world. The Free Beacon reveals that your tax dollars have “helped organize pride parades in at least seven different countries, paid for drag queen shows in Ecuador, funded a Polish advocacy group that encourages puberty blockers for children with gender confusion, and sent cash to a Mexican group that markets cross-sex hormones to gender-confused individuals.”

Your money has also gone to “teach gender studies in war-torn nations like Iraq. In 2023 alone, American taxpayers have helped foot the bill for Pride Month festivities in Australia, Estonia, Slovenia, and Bosnia.” Also this year, the Biden regime “doled out nearly $800,000 for LGBT projects in nine different countries, including $300,000 for ‘Lesbians, Gays, and Bisexuals of Botswana,’ and another $45,000 for Australia ‘to welcome LGBTQIA+ people from across the globe.’”

The Free Beacon adds that “taxpayer funds have also been allocated to foreign groups pushing what many believe to be radical medical treatments for gender-confused children and adults.” A Mexican group called Impulso Trans, which promotes transgender mutilation, got ten grand to help “raise awareness and connect key stakeholders of the LGBTQ community.” The State Department gave $12,408 to a Polish organization “that provides ‘toolkits’ to help teachers promote gender ideology in school.”

Not surprisingly, you also paid for propaganda: your tax dollars funded “LGBT film and art festivals in Latvia, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Spain, Italy, and Serbia. In 2022, $32,000 in taxpayer cash was awarded to a group in Peru so it could create an LGBT comic book. Another $25,000 was given to a group in Thailand that is pushing ‘digital empathy’ for the LGBT community.” And “in Colombia, Liberia, and Slovakia, the United States allocated thousands throughout 2022 to groups working to eliminate negative media coverage about the LGBT community. The State Department additionally sponsored LGBT film and arts festivals in South Korea, Poland, and India.”

All in all, “since 2021, the Biden administration has funded at least 84 separate LGBT advocacy projects in 55 countries, with budgets ranging from as little as $5,000 to more than $1.5 million, according to the federal government’s spending database.”

Could anyone possibly blame the people in those countries for thinking that the United States is a massively powerful agent of the destruction of individuals and families? Nor is the regime content to spread just LGBTQWTF and trans propaganda. “In addition to funding LGBT activism across the world, the administration has allocated millions to fight climate change in various countries.”

Biden’s handlers, of course, blandly assume that they’re doing a wonderful thing. The State Department insists that this money is going to create “a world that is safer and more prosperous for all.” The State Department wonks who issued this statement, however, did not bother to explain how paying for drag queens and the sexual mutilation of children will make anyone safer or more prosperous. In fact, in light of the growing backlash against the Left’s insane cultural agenda, it’s likely that these programs are actually going to make us less safe, and likely also less prosperous.

Terry Schilling of the American Principles Project explains why: “The Biden administration’s focus on these priorities, Schilling warned, is pushing foreign nations to embrace China ‘for aid rather than submit to the left’s radical ideology.’” This is simple common sense. If China is offering money to build roads and schools and hospitals, and the U.S. is offering the same, but insisting that drag queens and trans madness have to go along with it, which one would any sane person choose?

Why does it seem as if the Biden regime will embrace any and every policy that will end up weakening America?